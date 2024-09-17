© 2024 New Atlas
Dr. Hologram will see you now: Virtual specialists visit cancer patients

By Paul Ridden
September 17, 2024
Dr. Hologram will see you now: Virtual specialists visit cancer patients
"I’ve had dozens of virtual visits on my cell phone and this holographic experience doesn’t compare," said one of the Proto unit's first patients at the West Cancer Center's clinic. "It feels just like I am talking with my doctor face-to-face."
"Within a 150-mile radius of our Germantown location, there are over 4.7 million people and over half live in rural towns," said CEO of West Cancer Center & Research Institute, Mitch Graves. "One positive that came from the pandemic is the acceptance and increased use of telemedicine, but with Proto the patient and doctor experience is substantially different."
"We are always looking to improve on technology and thought what it would be like if we could beam our specialists to offices in rural communities and with Proto and this Holographic technology, we can do just that," said West Cancer Center's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sylvia Richey
Back in August 2021, LA-based Portl launched a 7-ft-tall hologram projection box for life-like remote communications. Now renamed Proto, the company has revealed that its Epic technology is allowing cancer patients to consult life-size virtual specialists.

Proto was founded in 2019 by David Nussbaum, who took his experience working on huge holograms for arena gigs, movie premieres and fashion shows to produce a hologram in a box called the Epic. The idea is to plonk the machine in a venue, university, boardroom, medical facility and so on, and allow folks to chat with a life-like 3D hologram of a person who might be thousands of miles away.

So instead of a tiny image on a smartphone screen, the viewer essentially gets to interact with someone as if they're actually in the room for a more natural communications experience. LED lighting inside the box helps with shadows and reflections for added realism, the front of the unit is touch-enabled, microphones and speakers are cooked in, and there are AI-powered cameras onboard too.

Last year, an Epic unit was used to "beam" Gallaudet University president Roberta J. Cordano into the Visual-Centric Teaching and Learning Symposium to interact with attendees using American Sign Language. She was able to see and engage with the crowd in front of the hologram machine in real-time thanks to a live camera feed.

Notable installations since include Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a CBS debut at the Big Brother house, a sporty outing at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and a telemedicine application at the Paris, Tennessee, clinic of Memphis-based West Cancer Center and Research Institute.

Though just recently announced at UC Berkeley’s forum on Global Healthcare Innovation, the Proto unit has actually been enabling consultations with beamed-in cancer specialists at the West Cancer facility for a few months now.

Proto Hologram at West Cancer Center & Research Institute

"Working with the team from Proto to bring to life, what several years ago would have seemed impossible, is now going to allow West Cancer Center & Research Institute to pioneer options for patients to get highly specialized care without having to travel to large metro areas,” said West Cancer's CEO, Mitch Graves. "Our Paris, TN clinic is one of our 11 locations and we are already expanding to a second location in October and I can see us expanding to several others in the future. The opportunity to live our mission that began 45 years ago, to provide clinical and research excellence for all cancer patients, is further validated with the addition of Proto Hologram."

"We didn’t rush into this – knowing that helping health care providers would have important privacy concerns, we made a serious engineering investment and earned our SOC Type 2 security certifications so that people can trust their communications are safe," added Proto's Nussbaum. "We’re very proud that the distinguished team at West Cancer Center and its real need to reach rural patients is the first provider to establish a program for hologram care."

Source: Proto Inc

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

