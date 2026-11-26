For people living with heart disease, regularly clocking nine or more hours of sleep a day could be a clue to health problems that might otherwise go unnoticed.

A recently published study found that adults with a history of heart disease who reported sleeping that long had a roughly 50% higher rate of death over the following 15 years than those who reported getting by on seven to eight hours.

Led by scientists at Georgia Southern University, the research team drew on data from the 2004 US National Health Interview Survey, identifying 3,287 adults who said they had been told they had a heart condition or had experienced a heart attack. After participants estimated how much they usually slept in a single 24-hour period, researchers linked their answers to national death records.

Nearly half the group had died during follow-up, with about one in six passing away from heart-related causes. After accounting for factors including age, smoking, physical activity, and diabetes, the researchers found the rate of death was 51% higher overall among longer sleepers, compared with those who slept for just seven to eight hours a night. They were also 53% more likely to die from heart-related causes.

The pattern persisted when the researchers excluded early deaths, reducing the chance that people who were already gravely ill accounted for the entire association.

Even so, the elevated rate of deaths from causes other than heart disease points to a broader question. How much of what the researchers picked up was a feature of sleep itself, and how much was a sign of declining health?

Adults reporting six hours or less showed no meaningful difference in mortality, compared with those getting seven to eight hours. A separate analysis put the lowest estimated death rates at around six to seven hours, a finding specific to this group and the way its sleep was measured. The American Heart Association’s general guidance for adults is to aim for seven to nine hours a night.

A 2017 review of prospective studies found that both shorter and longer sleep were associated with higher rates of cardiovascular events and death, with the lowest estimates at around seven hours.

And in 2019, a study of nearly half a million UK Biobank participants found that people at either end of the sleep range were more likely to have a first heart attack. Its genetic analysis also suggested short sleep could play a causal role in heart attacks.

The new study asks a different question, following people who already have heart disease as a feature of their medical history.

A single estimate of sleep leaves a lot of room for interpretation. Someone who spends nine hours in bed with frequent awakenings may report the same duration as someone who sleeps soundly through the night.

The team also lacked detailed information on factors such as sleep apnea severity, depression, use of medication, and the severity of the underlying heart condition. Any of these could affect both how long someone sleeps and their chances of surviving.

The authors propose measuring sleep objectively and repeatedly. Wrist-worn monitors could help track whether sleep gets longer as a patient’s health declines, while clinical sleep testing could help identify disorders that leave people fatigued despite spending more time in bed.

Researchers would also need to establish whether tracking sleep adds anything to the measures doctors already use to assess risk. If it does, a change in someone’s usual sleep hygiene could give clinicians an early reason to look more closely.

The study was published in PLOS One.

Source: Phys.org