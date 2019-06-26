The folding part, which was the original inspiration for the Hedkayse, we find less compelling. To fold it, you unfasten the Velcro from the back, whip out the "whale tail" of the middle Enkayse strip, and squish the sides together. It does get a bit smaller, but not by a whole lot. If space is at an extreme premium, you might find it useful to fold this thing away into its little bag to stash it, but honestly we'd be more likely to hang it off the backpack and let it bounce around – it's not like it'll get damaged.