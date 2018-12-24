The Wave is installed on the edge of a fjord in Vejle, Denmark, and has a total floorspace of 14,000 sq m (roughly 150,694 sq ft). Each of the five waves hosts 20 apartments, with a floorspace between 97 - 198 sq m (1,000 - 2,130 sq ft), plus a penthouse that has a floorspace of 255 sq m (2,744 sq ft) over two floors. The apartments are fronted by glazing and skylights are also installed to maximize light inside. Some of the apartments boast their own balconies, too.