For one thing, it can be used by municipal authorities to measure sediment buildup in stormwater runoff ponds. "Previously, they would send out a guy in a boat, with a GPS and a long stick," Clearpath's Jeff Schmidt told us. "He'd go out to various points, and actually probe to find what the depth is. Now, all they have to do is launch the Heron into the water. It's equipped with sonar, and it can visit different points based on GPS, and sample [the depth] at those points."