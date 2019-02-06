Just as appealing as its versatility is its size, smaller than most keys, weighing 15 grams (0.5 oz) and measuring less than 7 centimeters (2.8 in) end to end. It's been made from a mix of 12 different metals, with the connectors magnetized for clipping together when not in use (the USB-A adapter also acts as a cap). A silicone strip connects both ends of the cable together and can be used to attach the High Five to a key ring.