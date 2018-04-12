Last year we heard about Hiplok's Z Lok , a steel-cored zip-tie-style lock designed to temporarily secure your bike when you aren't going far away from it (such as when you stop at a sidewalk cafe). Now, Hiplok has improved upon it, with the Z Lok Combo.

One potential problem with the original Z Lok is the fact that it's opened with an included two-pronged key. That key is the same for all Z Lok owners – who might include bike thieves – so they could conceivably go around opening each other's locks.