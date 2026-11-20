For decades, anthropologists thought that Homo erectus – one of our most successful prehistoric ancestors – had a strict preference for where they set up their communities, choosing open grasslands and woodlands, and avoiding dense tropical forests where hunting and movement is far more challenging. But two new papers from an international team of scientists have upended this theory.

In fact, scientist found solid evidence that our extinct ancestors were living in part of southern China some 200,000 years after we'd previously believed they'd experienced regional extinction.

The landscape around the entrance to the Baxian cave in China Kira Westaway/Macquarie University

New research from scientists at Australia's Macquarie University, in collaboration with Chinese and European teams, has found that contrary to common belief, H. erectus not only survived in the dense rainforests of southern China, they thrived there – and for hundreds of thousands of years longer than anyone thought possible.

The discovery came thanks to new analysis of fossilized teeth, which found that our ancient relatives were living in this region of dense, tropical forest between 324,000 and 184,000 years ago – environments that scientists believed were too tough for our ancestors and only fitting for Homo sapiens.

"This is a fascinating discovery because it confirms the presence of Homo erectus in a location we were not expecting and at a time we hadn’t considered," says geochronologist

and co-lead author Professor Kira Westaway of Macquarie University. "This has huge implications for the timeline of Homo erectus as we attempt to understand the causes of its extinction."

Homo erectus was a hugely successful species, living for close to two million years. However our understanding of its extinction – partly regional disappearance and partly due to evolutionary pressures, scientists believe – is still not well known.

However, the chemical analysis of teeth fossils indicate we have underestimated their resilience and adaptability in environments previously considered too challenging for these early humans.

The nine human teeth found in the Naxian and Baxian caves – eight of which have been confidently identified as Homo erectus Kira Westaway/Macquarie University

"These findings change how we think about Homo erectus," says paleontologist Professor Yingqi Zhang, from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). "Finding Homo erectus evidence for the first time amongst a rainforest fauna challenges all our assumptions about their ability to adapt to environmental changes."

The fossils were positively identified as H. erectus teeth thanks to genetic signatures and what we already know of their distinct shape. The scientists were able to put a date on them through five independent testing techniques that were also informed by the minerals and sediment in the caves in which they were first uncovered.

"Teeth can record the environments in which animals and humans lived," says Dr. Nicolas Bourgon of the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology, Jena, Germany. "In this case, the animal teeth and the Homo erectus teeth are telling the same story – these individuals were part of a rainforest ecosystem."

Macquarie University Professor Kira Westaway exploring the Naxian cave Kira Westaway/Macquarie University

Through further analysis, looking at a chemical element in the enamel of the teeth, the researchers were able to also tell that the individuals didn't spend their lives in the one area; instead, they most likely traveled throughout the dense, mountainous region during their lives.

"Some of the chemical signatures in the fossil teeth point well beyond the immediate cave region, potentially towards northern Vietnam and mainland Southeast Asia," says Professor Renaud Joannes-Boyau of Southern Cross University, co-lead author of the study. "This suggests these humans were far more mobile than previously recognized, moving across surprisingly large distances through a complex rainforest landscape."

Teeth found in the Naxian and Baxian caves Kira Westaway/Macquarie University

The fossils – eight H. erectus teeth and thousands of animal fossils from Baxian and Naxian caves – place our ancestors not just passing through but existing for hundreds of thousands of years in southern China.

"While there has been growing recognition that our own species, Homo sapiens, adapted to rainforests around the world between 100,000 and 13,000 years ago, this is the first clear, direct evidence we have for another hominin living within these habitats," says Professor Patrick Roberts of the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology.

The studies (one and two) were published in the journal Nature.

Source: Max Planck Institute