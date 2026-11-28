In a study spanning a decade, scientists have made a fascinating discovery that challenges how we thought about our ancient ancestors' diets, with their research suggesting people weren't desperate hunters but instead savvy and strategic, with enough resources to be picky about what they ate.

A team led by University of Queensland researchers analyzed animal bones found at two sites – Barrow Island and Riwi – in Western Australia – and found a surprisingly diverse range of fossils.

It wasn't just what they found, but the state in which the bones were in, that challenge long-held beliefs that ancient humans hunted a select few "favorite" animals and only diversified their dishes when their preferred meat became scarce.

“First Nations peoples in Australia were much more sophisticated and strategic in the animals they chose to hunt,” says Associate Professor Tiina Manne. “Flexibility, not fixation on a few species of prey, was the smartest way to live in an unpredictable climate.”

Riwi, Western Australia, where researchers examined ancient animal bones Jane Balme

At Riwi, a limestone cave near the Great Sandy Desert, these ancient people ate wallaby, echidna, possum, flying fox, lizards and snakes. On Barrow Island, which back then – around 45,000 years ago – was connected to the mainland due to lower sea levels, the local diet was different but just as diverse.

“In a land of unpredictable rainfall, a variety of foods signal ‘plenty’, and flexibility was the best strategy,” Manne notes.

What's more, the scientists also noted something telling about the state many of the bones were in when they were found, adding to their hypothesis that these ancient communities had selective diets.

“On Barrow Island, which was then connected to the mainland, the diet included wallabies, turtles and reef fish, and articulated bones suggest only the most nutritious parts were eaten and the rest were discarded," Manne says. “This isn’t the behavior of people short of food – they could afford to be choosy, so a broad diet reflected choice, not scarcity.”

So despite the challenging environment, these populations of ancient humans appeared able to hunt strategically and sustainably, choosing a broad diet rather than being forced into one when the "good stuff" was in short supply.

“A tremendous amount of ecological knowledge is passed on in oral histories, including subtle signs of not only how to find prey, but the best prey depending on the season and circumstances,” Manne explains.

“When water and vegetation were plentiful, large kangaroos were spread thin across the landscape, but in arid conditions they became easier to ambush as they stayed near waterholes," she adds. “Small animals like bandicoots were also a good option when it got dry, because they stayed fat by switching to eating insects.

“Hunters who kept their options open could shift between prey as conditions changed.”

Associate Professor Tiina Manne on site in Boodie Cave, Barrow Island The University of Queensland

These findings also support our existing understanding of how indigenous Australians have a long and continued connection not just to the land but keen knowledge of seasonal shifts – ancient calendars, in other words.

While the discovery is specific to one region of the world, with specific environmental conditions and, in turn, biodiversity of animals available to hunt, key findings like the articulated bones suggest ancient diets might be more nuanced than what we have long assumed.

“Importantly, our work suggests archeologists around the world should reconsider how they have interpreted diet choice and diversity," Manne says.

The study authors also "acknowledge and thank the Mimbi Community and the Gooniyandi people who facilitated field research and excavations of Riwi, and Thalanyji Ancestors, Country and Descendants who guided and enabled research on Barrow Island."

The research was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Source: The University of Queensland