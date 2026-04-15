A giant cat has made itself at home inside Hong Kong’s airport

Passengers landing at Hong Kong International Airport this month will be greeted by a surprise friend waiting for them in the arrivals hall – a giant fluffy orange cat sleeping right in the middle of the bustling space.

The interactive installation, called "A Moment to Purr," popped up as part of the airport's Easter celebrations and will be around until May 2. Passengers can also interact with the feline affectionately known as "Catzilla" via a dedicated kiosk near its resting spot, where people can "feed" and "groom" it and then observe ear and tail movement in response to the attention.

The cat adds "purr-sonality" to the pretty sterile and bland arrivals hall New Atlas

The cat – which measure 8 m (26.3 ft) in length and 3.5 m (11.6 ft) in height – is a gentle, furry contrast to the stark white and metal surroundings of its temporary home. And it's no surprise it's been such a hit with passengers passing by, often unaware of it until the crowd thins out and they see the furry ginger mound – this was my experience, anyway.

Organizers say the cat is inspired by the growing market of virtual companion pets, which makes sense in a place like Hong Kong where living space and free time are limited for many. Last year, Japanese electronics company Casio released its AI pet known as Moflin (which I will admit I am putting any loose change away to save up for) and it's a safe bet that there are more on the way. Side note: It's also a good time to read Spanish author Samanta Schweblin's 2020 prescient novel about similar companion pets, Little Eyes.

The snoozing cat has been greeting arriving passengers since early April New Atlas

Hong Kong has seen a huge increase in new residents bringing pets from mainland China since the quarantine period was reduced from 120 to 30 days last year, and there's been particular growth in the "animal economy" largely due to cat ownership. According to a 2025 survey, the cat business generates HK$2.4 billion (US$306 million) a year, with owners spending an average of HK$2,000 ($255) a month on their feline companions.

While it's hard to beat the therapy llamas at Portland International Airport in the US, it's a shame this oversized ginger won't be a permanent fixture. But if you're lucky enough to be in the neighborhood over the next few weeks, Catzilla can be seen fast asleep – oblivious to all the attention – in Terminal 1's Arrivals Hall A.

Source: Hong Kong International Airport