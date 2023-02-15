Andover's latest turntable will have you spinning vinyl in minutes

As we've noted before, though streaming dominates how we consume music, spinning vinyl has returned from the edge of oblivion courtesy of a new generation of listeners. Andover Audio has launched a new plug-and-play turntable for those looking to join the vinyl revolution.

You may remember Andover from its compact Spinbase speaker system for turntables that found Kickstarter success back in 2019, or the all-in-one music system launched last year.

The new entry-level turntable is an update to the Spindeck belt-drive model introduced in 2020 as the "perfect vinyl-playing addition to Andover's Spinbase Turntable Speaker System."

Like its predecessor, the new model comes already setup and ready to groove out of the box. The company has included an integrated phono preamp so users needn't worry about having to buy more gear if their hi-fi amplifier doesn't include one – though the built-in preamp can be bypassed if desired.

The Spindeck 2 supports playback at 33 and 45 rpm, and ships with an AT3600 phono cartridge already installed Andover Audio

When the 8.5-in (21.6-cm) aluminum tonearm is raised from its cradle, the electronically stabilized DC motor driving the belt will power up to spin the cast, machined aluminum platter at the chosen playback speed (either 33 or 45 rpm).

The Spindeck 2 ships with an Audio Technica AT3600 cartridge (including a spare stylus) but this can be swapped for a higher-quality option thanks to a standard half-inch mounting system. Wow and flutter (speed fluctuations) is reported to be less than 0.2%, though the system does sport electronic speed control for greater playback stability.

As the stylus reaches the final grooves of the record, the tonearm automatically rises and returns to its cradle while the system also powers down the motor.

Andover's newest addition is up for pre-order now priced at US$299. The MDF plinth is available in black or white, the turntable comes with a full dust cover and shipping is expected to start in March.

Product page: Spindeck 2