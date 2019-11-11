© 2019 New Atlas
Spinbase gives your turntable somewhere to sit

By Paul Ridden
November 11, 2019
The Spinbase compact powered speaker system for turntables is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter
The idea is that you place your turntable on top of the Spinbase, cable it up and rock
Andover Audio says that its proprietary technology eliminates acoustic feedback from the speakers in the Spinbase
The Spinbase id home to two woofers and two tweeters, together with a Class-D amp, for 270-degrees of stereo sound output
The big control knob to the front is used to power on and control volume
The Spinbase compact powered speaker system for turntables is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter
My hi-fi system pretty much dominates my living room, not because of the stacked components but mainly because of the piano black tower speakers. Not everyone has room for or wants such a commanding presence for their audio gear, which is where the Spinbase comes in – a powered speaker system that sits underneath your turntable.

Though plonking a vibration-sensitive turntable on top of a compact speaker system may sound like a recipe for listening disaster, Andover Audio says that its Isogroove technology should help you enjoy your vinyl without so much as a minor rumble. The acoustic feedback elimination setup actually works, but it's already in use in the company's US$2,500 Model One Record Player.

Andover Audio says that its proprietary technology eliminates acoustic feedback from the speakers in the Spinbase
The 18 x 13.5 x 3.25-inch (46 x 34 x 8-cm) Spinbase is home to two active woofers, two dome tweeters and a Class-D amp, a combination that's said to result in a 270-degree stereo image "with audio performance that matches small bookshelf speakers."

There's one control on the front for powering on and controlling overall volume, with bass and treble tweaking possible on the back panel. And there's a headphone jack around back too. Digital music can be directly streamed from a source player to the Spinbase over Bluetooth, or a CD player can be cabled up too for a more complete hi-fi setup.

The speaker system is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where pledges start at $200. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in December. The video below has more.

Spinbase: Powered Speaker Base for Turntables

Source: Andover Audio

