Anker throws 4K on the wall, pumps out immersive audio

By Paul Ridden
October 24, 2019
The Anker Nebula Cosmos projector comes in two flavors: a 1080p model and a 4K UHD version
The Nebula Cosmos 4K Max projector can throw 150-inch image, manage 1,500 ANSI lumens and features four 10-W speakers for the promise of an immersive audio experience
The Nebula Cosmos projectors are currently raising production funds on Kickstarter
Various use cases for the Anker Nebula Cosmos projectors
The Nebula Cosmos Max comes with Android 9 computing cooked-in, with Amlogic T962X2 processor brains supported by 16 GB of onboard storage and 2 GB of RAM
Last year, Anker hit Kickstarter with a cylindrical 720p portable projector called the Capsule, and has now returned to the crowdfunding platform with a new Nebula projection system called the Cosmos. Well, actually there are two projectors being offered – a Full HD model with a pair of speakers and a 4K UHD unit packing four speakers for the promise of 3D audio.

The headline-grabber here is the Nebula Cosmos 4K Max TI DLP projector, which measures 13.8 x 9.8 x 3.9 in (35 x 25 x 10 cm) and tips the scales at 6.6 lb (3 kg). It puts out 1,500 ANSI lumens, can throw at up to 150 diagonal inches at 3,840 x 2,160p, rocks HDR10 for color vibrancy and boasts dynamic contrast of 100,000:1.

Anker is promising an immersive audio experience from the unit's four 10-W speakers, with support for Dolby Digital Plus. Additionally, the system's fans run at just 32 dB, meaning their sound won't interfere with the movie-watching experience.

The company claims that annoying blur from fast-moving images should be nipped in the bud thanks to dynamic smoothing frame rate adjustment, and the projector has autofocus and keystone correction, too.

It comes with Android 9 computing cooked-in, with Amlogic T962X2 processor brains supported by 16 GB of onboard storage and 2 GB of RAM. The projector can be controlled using a supplied remote or via an iOS/Android companion app. As well as 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, users can load in content from a USB thumbdrive or over HDMI. And it supports casting content from a mobile device.

The 11.4 x 7.8 x 3.6-in, 3.3-lb Cosmos 1080p version is similar to the 4K Max, but throws a Full HD image, puts out 900 ANSI lumens, rocks two 10-W speakers and comes with 8 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM.

The Cosmos Kickstarter runs until December 22 and has already blown past its campaign target. Pledges for the 4K Max model start at US$1,099, while the 1080p flavor comes in at $429. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in April 2020. The video below has more.

Nebula Cosmos Max: World's 1st 4K Home Cinema with 3D Audio

Source: Anker

