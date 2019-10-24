Anker throws 4K on the wall, pumps out immersive audio

Last year, Anker hit Kickstarter with a cylindrical 720p portable projector called the Capsule, and has now returned to the crowdfunding platform with a new Nebula projection system called the Cosmos. Well, actually there are two projectors being offered – a Full HD model with a pair of speakers and a 4K UHD unit packing four speakers for the promise of 3D audio.

The headline-grabber here is the Nebula Cosmos 4K Max TI DLP projector, which measures 13.8 x 9.8 x 3.9 in (35 x 25 x 10 cm) and tips the scales at 6.6 lb (3 kg). It puts out 1,500 ANSI lumens, can throw at up to 150 diagonal inches at 3,840 x 2,160p, rocks HDR10 for color vibrancy and boasts dynamic contrast of 100,000:1.

Anker is promising an immersive audio experience from the unit's four 10-W speakers, with support for Dolby Digital Plus. Additionally, the system's fans run at just 32 dB, meaning their sound won't interfere with the movie-watching experience.

Various use cases for the Anker Nebula Cosmos projectors Anker

The company claims that annoying blur from fast-moving images should be nipped in the bud thanks to dynamic smoothing frame rate adjustment, and the projector has autofocus and keystone correction, too.

It comes with Android 9 computing cooked-in, with Amlogic T962X2 processor brains supported by 16 GB of onboard storage and 2 GB of RAM. The projector can be controlled using a supplied remote or via an iOS/Android companion app. As well as 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, users can load in content from a USB thumbdrive or over HDMI. And it supports casting content from a mobile device.

The 11.4 x 7.8 x 3.6-in, 3.3-lb Cosmos 1080p version is similar to the 4K Max, but throws a Full HD image, puts out 900 ANSI lumens, rocks two 10-W speakers and comes with 8 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM.

The Cosmos Kickstarter runs until December 22 and has already blown past its campaign target. Pledges for the 4K Max model start at US$1,099, while the 1080p flavor comes in at $429. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in April 2020. The video below has more.

Nebula Cosmos Max: World's 1st 4K Home Cinema with 3D Audio

Source: Anker