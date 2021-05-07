BenQ gets its game on with low-lag 4K gaming projector

Taiwan's BenQ has launched a short-throw gaming projector for folks looking to fill a living room wall with the latest PS5 and Xbox titles. The new TK700STi model is claimed to offer the "lowest input lag ever to be paired with 4K resolution."

"The TK700STi is changing the gaming experience with unmatched audiovisuals and incredible response time," said the company's Houston Wei. "Now, gamers can enjoy the fastest gameplay with stunning 4K visuals on a 120-inch screen for the most immersive experience."

The 4K UHD gaming projector boasts an input lag of 16 ms at 60 Hz for responsive gameplay in big-screen detail, has a brightness of 3,000 ANSI lumens, and can throw 4K imagery at 100 diagonal inches from just 6.5 ft (1.99 m) away from the wall or screen.

The maximum throw size for a clear image is 200 inches, and other visual performance options shape up as 33 ms at 4K/30 Hz, 16.67 ms at 1080p/60 Hz, 8.33 ms at 1080p/120 Hz, and 4 ms at 1080p/240 Hz. The unit is 3D capable at Full HD resolution, too.

Dual HDMI 2.0b ports support input from the latest consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X BenQ

Preset modes for visual, audio and latency settings are available for shooters (FPS), sports (SPG) and role-playing games (RPG), there's 10,000:1 contrast, auto keystone correction, 1.2x zoom, and the integrated 5-W sound system also rocks presets for movies, music and sports programming, as well as the game modes mentioned above.

Support for 96 percent of the Rec.709 color space and HDR10/HLG should make for eye-popping visuals, while dual HDMI 2.0b connectivity caters for plugging in a PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, or other devices, streamers and disc players. And the projector comes packing Android TV as well, should gamers want to relax with a movie or show.

The new gaming projector is available now for US$1,699. The video below has more.

NEW World's 1st Low Input Lag 4K 60Hz Console Gaming Projector

Product page: TK700STi