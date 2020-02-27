Everything we know about the Xbox Series X

Microsoft’s next-generation gaming console, the Xbox Series X, is due out by the end of the year, but information has been coming out in dribs and drabs. Here, New Atlas gathers everything we know and don’t know about the next Xbox’s hardware, games, controllers, features and services.

We’ll continue to update this post as new details come to light.

The basics



What: Microsoft’s fourth generation games console

Release date: Quarter 4, 2020

Quarter 4, 2020 Price: Unknown

Unknown Dimensions : 6 x 6 x 12 in (15 x 15 x 30 cm)

: 6 x 6 x 12 in (15 x 15 x 30 cm) Shape: tower, can be stood upright or laid on its side

tower, can be stood upright or laid on its side Disc slot: UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, CD

Hardware

CPU: Custom AMD Zen 2

GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2, performance is 12 teraflops – eight times more powerful than Xbox One and twice the Xbox One X

Storage: Solid-state drive (SSD)

Unsure how much space yet.

RAM: GDDR6 SDRAM

Unsure how much memory yet.

Connection: HDMI 2.1

Technical capabilities

Frame rates: up to 60 and 120 frames per second

Resolution: HD, Full HD, 4K, 8K

Quick Resume

Several games can be suspended at once, so players can return to exactly where they left off without having to go through menus and long loading screens. The console will even remember these suspended states after a reboot.

Variable rate shading (VRS)

Allows developers to prioritize effects on certain characters or objects. That means the most important parts can look their best, while maintaining higher resolutions and more stable frame rates.

Hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing

This technique involves tracing the path of light and rendering its interaction with objects in real time. That makes for far more realistic shadows, reflections, and other lighting effects.

Audio raytracing

Applies the same principles to sound. That makes audio acoustics more three-dimensional.

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

Allows the console to automatically set the connected TV to its lowest-latency mode.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Syncs the refresh rate of the display with the frame rate of the game, to minimize the visual “tearing” effect.

Dynamic Latency Input (DLI)

Makes for more responsive input by apparently synchronizing input with what’s on-screen. (That’s what Microsoft says, anyway. We’re not entirely sure how that’s any different from any other controller input system).

Controller

Very similar design to the Xbox One controller, with a few differences.



A new Share button in the middle, for quickly capturing screenshots and video clips

New D-pad is a hybrid between that on the classic Xbox One controller, and the circular pad on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

Rounder edges and slightly smaller controller, designed to fit better in the hand

Games

Halo Infinite will be a launch title for the Xbox Series X (and also available on PC and Xbox One) Microsoft

Games confirmed so far for Xbox Series X



Cyberpunk 2077

Gods and Monsters

Halo Infinite

Outriders

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Watch Dogs: Legion

Services

Backwards compatibility



The Xbox Series X will be able to play digital versions of games from all three prior generations – original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One

These will have updates taking advantage of the new hardware, including faster load times, higher resolution and better visuals

Xbox One controllers and accessories will work on the Series X

Series X controllers will work on the Xbox One and Windows PCs

Smart Delivery



Buying a game on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X means you get the other version free as well.

Applies to all in-house Xbox Game Studios titles (such as Halo Infinite )

) All developers and publishers can choose to use this feature too (Ubisoft has confirmed it for Cyberpunk 2077)

Xbox Game Pass



Microsoft’s game subscription service will be available on Xbox Series X

A monthly or yearly fee includes access to over 100 games, playable on Series X, Xbox One and PC

The library of titles will continue to grow

Xbox Live

Microsoft’s online multiplayer service carries across from previous generations.

Project xCloud

The Xbox Series X will have some kind of capability with Project xCloud, Microsoft’s streaming game service. This may mean Xbox Series X games will join the service, allowing users to stream them onto Android phones and tablets. Or it could mean players can stream games onto their Series X consoles.

