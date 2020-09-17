PlayStation 5 price and release date finally announced

Sony has finally answered the last lingering questions everybody had about the PlayStation 5. After playing coy for months, the company has now revealed the next-generation console’s price, release date and a few other tidbits, like new games and subscription service features.

The PS5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. It’ll come to the rest of the world a week later, on the 19th.

As for price, the PS5 Digital Edition – which doesn’t include a disc drive – will be available for US$399.99, while the main model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive will run you $499.99.

Those announcements mean the battleground is set between the PS5 and the Xbox Series S and Series X, for which Microsoft dropped the final details last week. The PS5 will launch two days after the Xboxes, which is a close window, and the disc-drive PS5 is the same price as the Xbox Series X.

But where things get interesting is the cheaper models. The Digital Edition PS5 will cost $100 more than the all-digital Xbox Series S, but that’s a much better value proposition. Both versions of the PS5 have the same CPU and GPU, but the Xbox Series S is much less powerful than its bigger sibling.

Sony also took the time to drop a few other scraps of info. On the PS5, a PlayStation Plus subscription will now get players access to the PlayStation Plus Collection – a library of PS4 games including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, The Last of Us Remastered, and a few others. These games can be downloaded and played for no extra cost. It’s a nice gesture, and could be the foundation for something great, but the lineup (at least so far) pales in comparison to the Xbox’s similar Game Pass library.

And lastly, there were a couple of new game announcements thrown in as well, including Final Fantasy XVI, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, a Harry Potter RPG called Hogwarts Legacy, and a new God of War game that doesn’t seem to have an official title yet.

Preorders are now open at select retailers.

Source: PlayStation Blog