Low-lag laser projectors bring on big-screen 4K gaming day or night

When you're immersed in the game, you don't want to have to pause to adjust the blinds. With BenQ new casual gaming projectors you may not need to, as they each sport a laser light source that puts out 3,200 ANSI lumens, as well as a low input lag.

The latest members of BenQ's Casual Gaming series replace the lamp light source of their predecessors with a laser, enabling each of the two models to put out 3,200 ANSI lumens for big-screen gameplay in well-lit or darkened rooms.

They're essentially the same DLP projector but differ in throw distance on offer – the TK710 needs to be 10 ft away from the projection surface to produce 120-diagonal-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals, where the TK710STi cuts that gap to 6 ft.

Each boasts an input lag of 4.16 milliseconds in Full HD mode at 240 Hz for clear sight of your enemy and a zippy response, but bumping the resolution up to 4K at 60 Hz increases the latency to a still very usable 16.7 ms. Visuals should pop thanks to support for 95% of the Rec.709 color gamut, 600,000:1 contrast with lightsource dimming, and specialized HDR game modes for life-like imagery in first-person shooters and role-players.

The TK710 model (shown) can produce a 120-inch image from 10 feet away, while the TK710Ti gets a little closer at 6 feet BenQ

Of the two, the TK710 projector appears to be the easiest to position, benefiting from vertical lens shift, keystone correction and 1.3x zoom. The TK710STi lacks lens shift technology and features 1.2x zoom, but does ship with an Android TV dongle for streaming entertainment, including Netflix.

Both models come with two HDMI 2.0b ports, one of which has audio return that supports 7.1-channel audio and Dolby Atmos. Otherwise users will have to make do with the built-in 5-W speaker or cable up to a sound system via the 3.5-mm output jack.

The TK710 model is available now for US$1,799, while the short-throw TK710STi flavor plays a little higher at $1,999.

"We recognize the need for dynamic, easy-to-use and versatile projectors," said Houston Wei from BenQ North America. "With the TK710 and TK710STi, gamers and movie buffs can experience stunning imagery and fast-paced gaming in virtually any environment."

Product pages: TK710, TK710STi