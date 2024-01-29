BenQ adds compact, flexible 4K projector to X gaming series

Last year, BenQ launched a 4K gaming projector with a 4 millisecond input lag at Full HD and support for 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Now the company has added a more compact short-throw model called the X300G to the X gaming range.

The latest BenQ gaming projector tips the scales at 3 kg (8.8 lb), compared to the X3100i's 6.8 kg, and is not quite the big box of the flagship gaming projector, coming in ay 212 x 180.9 x 194.8 mm (8.3 x 7.1 x 7.6 in). Though a relatively easy carry from room to room, users will still need to consider the location of a mains outlet as there isn't a built-in battery.

The X300G features a DLP projection engine with a 3LED light source, and manages to put out 2,000 ANSI lumens, so there's potential for daytime gaming in a partially shaded room, though a darkened space will yield the best results.

It has a 0.69:1 to 0.83:1 throw ratio for up to 120-diagonal-inch visuals from 1.83 m (6 ft) away from the display surface, and is ready for 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) content. The unit covers 84% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and 95% of the Rec.709, offers 600,000:1 FOFO contrast, and benefits from smart autofocus and motorized optical zoom. HDR tone mapping and SSI Dynamic Black tech are also onboard for "accurate color and dynamic contrast."

The BenQ X300G features 3D keystone correction for flexible placement BenQ

The projector can automatically identify Xbox, PlayStation and Switch inputs and includes modes for different game types, plus there's the promise of responsive onscreen action thanks to a 4.16 ms input lag at 1080p/240-Hz, or 16.7 ms at 4K/60-Hz.

A third dimension has been added to its keystone adjustment chops, with 40 degrees of rotation joining vertical and horizontal capabilities – for even more placement flexibility, though it does lack the flagship's vertical lens shift.

Connectivity shapes up with two HDMI ports (with audio return), plus USB Type-A and Type-C (with DisplayPort), and the system sports Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.1ac Wi-Fi, too. It ships with an Android TV dongle, and is authorized for Netflix. Built-in grooves feature too, via a pair of 8-watt speakers and passive radiator, with a dedicated DSP chip and spatial audio support for wide dispersion improved immersion.

The X300G gaming projector is available now for US$1,799. There's more on the X range in the video below.

Bring Every Detail to Life with BenQ Gaming Projectors

