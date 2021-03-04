C Seed unfolds monster MicroLED indoor TV

If you like your living space light and airy, big-screen TVs can present a bit of an aesthetics problem. Whether in the corner or on the wall, they tend to dominate a room. The M1 from Austrian luxury brand C Seed lives in the floor until needed, then rises up and unfolds for 165 inches of MicroLED 4K visuals.

C Seed is no stranger to huge folding televisions, having teamed up with the Porsche Design studio a few years ago for the monstrous 201 LED outdoor TV that dramatically appeared out of the ground to stand 15 feet (4.6 m) tall before unfolding its seven panels to provide 201 diagonal inches of visual entertainment while also pumping out audio from the base.

The M1 is a similar proposition, but designed for indoor use. It's installed beneath the floor, and at the touch of a button on the remote, sections in the floor glide apart, the TV column rises to a vertical monolith before the panels fold out to form the 165-diagonal-inch 4K UHD display resting on a stylish plinth. C Seed does offer other installation options though, to adapt to the existing architecture if in-floor placement is not possible.

Rather the LED backlit setup found in many conventional big-screen LED TVs, the C Seed behemoth rocks MicroLED displays (like those we've seen from Samsung), which are made up of an array of teeny RGB LED units that light up individually for the promise of improved resolution, color, brightness and contrast.

Five panels unfold to create a 165 diagonal inch MicroLED 4K TV screen C Seed

The company also says that its video processing technology "creates true-life images with a color processing depth of 16 bit per color and advanced HDR and HDR10+ processing for a superior viewing experience." And a special screen surface treatment has been employed to help produce "deep and accurate" blacks. Meanwhile, Adaptive Gap Calibration ensures that the borders between the five display panels are rendered invisible.

The aircraft-grade aluminum frame that houses the display is also home to an integrated high performance 2.1 speaker system, but there are connections included for integration into 9.2 audio systems if desired. And if you move your sofa around after installation, the display can be rotated on its axis to match the new viewing position.

Other key specs include a 64 billion color spectrum, a refresh rate of 1.92 MHz, 1,000 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 30,000:1. The unit offers HDMI, USB, RS232 and Ethernet connectivity.

Assuming you already own the kind of luxury pad that can accommodate the M1, the television's US$400,000 price tag will doubtless be well within your reach. The rest of us will simply have to make do with gawping at the graceful component ballet in the video presentation below. Shipping is expected to start in Q3 of this year.

C SEED M1 - The World´s First Foldable 165 Inch MicroLED TV

Source: C Seed