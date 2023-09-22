4K UST laser projector puts the focus on high detail and rich colors

Last year, Casiris Tech launched a successful Kickstarter for a 4K triple-laser ultra-short-throw projector called the A6. Now the company has moved over to Indiegogo for its latest model, an all-in-one Tri-Color streaming entertainment hub called the H6 rocking a front face that has the look of a luxury car's grille.

The Casiris H6 is built around a Tri-Color laser light source that assigns a separate laser to each of the red, green and blue colors – so there's no need for the color wheel used in a number of other laser projectors – for the promise of "unparalleled reliability, distortion-free images, and remarkable color accuracy."

The RGB laser has a usage lifetime of up to 30,000 hours, and puts out 3,000 ANSI lumens for daylight viewing potential, without needing to draw blackout curtains.

This works with a DLP projection engine that's good for 4K UHD visuals at a throw ratio of 0.25:1 for 120-diagonal-inch images from 13.6 inches away from the display surface, meaning that users don't need to worry about family members casting a shadow as they take a toilet break mid-movie. Maximum throw size is 150 inches.

The Casiris H6 features a Tri-Color laser light source that's able to put out 3,000 ANSI lumens Casiris Tech

Casiris reports that the H6 supports 110% of the wide BT.2020 color gamut, as well as HDR10 content, and reduces blur in action scenes thanks to MEMC technology. There's automatic electronic focus and 8-point keystone correction, and onboard sensors reduce the intensity of the light source if someone approaches for eye safety.

Inside, the system features MT9629 processing brains and Mali-G52 graphics supported by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It runs Android TV via an included dongle for access to thousands of entertainment apps streamed over Wi-Fi 6, with Netflix among the content providers mentioned in the specs.

Around back are a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports (one with audio return) for cabling up media to sources, plus USB and Ethernet LAN, and screen mirroring is possible via MirrorCast.

The grille hiding the dual 15-W speakers rocks luxury automotive vibes Casiris Tech

Behind the 25 x 13.6 x 6.2-inch (63.5 x 34.5 x 15.75-cm) unit's car-like grille is a built-in sound system made up of two 15-W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD decoding. Bluetooth 5.0 is cooked in too to allow for music streaming from a smartphone.

Casiris is again turning to crowdfunding to get its latest projector into the hands on home movie viewers, following success with the A6 and OmniStar L80. Indiegogo perks currently start at US$1,899. If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from December.

Source: Casiris