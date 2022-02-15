Epson launches its most advanced home theater projector yet

Epson has introduced what's billed as its most advanced home theater projector to date. The LS12000 combines a new light source with processing algorithms and some nifty pixel-shifting technology to deliver a "zero compromise" 4K image on the wall or screen.

The recipe for the Pro Cinema LS12000 4K Pro-UHD laser projector starts with a multi-array laser diode light source to power three individual HD LCD chips that make up Epson's own 3LCD projector engine, with the company promising "an exceptionally sharp 4K picture without sacrificing picture brightness."

Real-time color, contrast, HDR, resolution enhancement and frame interpolation all come under the control of the 36-bit ZX Picture Processor, Epson's most advanced video processing tech to date. The processor can also analyze each scene in real time and automatically adjust picture quality for optimum delivery.

Next up is a new "precision glass plate technology" that shifts pixel light to produce a sharp and clear 3,840 x 2,160, 8.29-million-pixel image. The projector is reported capable of putting out 2,700 lumens of white and color brightness, which is reckoned sufficient for viewing in rooms with ambient lighting. And refresh rates of up to 120 Hz are possible, with input lag times lower than 20 ms making for big-screen gaming fun.

The LS12000 4K laser projector can output 2,700 lumens of white and color brightness, offers a dynamic contrast of 2,5000,000:1 and can throw up to 300 diagonal inches on a wall or screen Epson

The long-throw projector can display images on a wall or screen from 50 diagonal inches to 300. Full 10-bit HDR color processing is on tap, along with support for HDR10+ and HLG content, and 16 steps of real-time HDR adjustment has been included to fine-tune viewing.

Epson's UltraBlack technology makes use of a compensation filter to suppress stray light within a signal and offer dynamic contrast of 2,5000,000:1. And connectivity is served up by two HDMI ports, one of which supports eARC for fielding high-def audio out to surround sound systems.

"Home theater enthusiasts have been asking what’s next, and we are proud to deliver our best Pro Cinema projector to date, producing a full 8.3 million pixels on screen with zero compromise in color and brightness," said Epson's Rodrigo Catalan. "Engineered with creators in mind, the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 sets new technology benchmarks for 4K HDR viewing experiences. It’s truly a ‘must see it to believe it’ home theater experience."

The LS12000 is available now for a suggested retail price of US$4,999.

Product page: Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K Pro-UHD Laser Projector