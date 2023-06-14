© 2023 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Epson snuggles up to the wall with extreme-short-throw laser projector

By Paul Ridden
June 14, 2023
Epson snuggles up to the wall with extreme-short-throw laser projector
"The PowerLite 810E pushes innovation in the display category with a newly designed optical and cooling engine to create a massive 80- to 160-inch, 4Ke, 5,000-lumen image from a very short distance," said Epson America's Remi Del Mar
"The PowerLite 810E pushes innovation in the display category with a newly designed optical and cooling engine to create a massive 80- to 160-inch, 4Ke, 5,000-lumen image from a very short distance," said Epson America's Remi Del Mar
View 4 Images
"The PowerLite 810E pushes innovation in the display category with a newly designed optical and cooling engine to create a massive 80- to 160-inch, 4Ke, 5,000-lumen image from a very short distance," said Epson America's Remi Del Mar
1/4
"The PowerLite 810E pushes innovation in the display category with a newly designed optical and cooling engine to create a massive 80- to 160-inch, 4Ke, 5,000-lumen image from a very short distance," said Epson America's Remi Del Mar
The PowerLite 810E can throw an 80-inch 4K Enhanced image at an inch away from the wall or screen
2/4
The PowerLite 810E can throw an 80-inch 4K Enhanced image at an inch away from the wall or screen
The projector features two HDMI inputs and one HDMI out, HDBaseT, USB and Ethernet LAN as well as onboard Wi-Fi with support for screen casting
3/4
The projector features two HDMI inputs and one HDMI out, HDBaseT, USB and Ethernet LAN as well as onboard Wi-Fi with support for screen casting
The PowerLite 810E can be optioned with a wall mount for permanent overhead installation
4/4
The PowerLite 810E can be optioned with a wall mount for permanent overhead installation
View gallery - 4 images

Ultra-short-throw projectors are great for viewing large when you don't have the space to set up a long-throw beast. Epson has now released a new PowerLite model that can throw 80-inch 4K visuals from just an inch away from a wall or screen.

The PowerLite 810E is billed as Epson's first 3LCD extreme-short-throw lamp-free laser display with 4K Enhancement Technology, and is primarily aimed at classrooms, workspaces, museums and event spaces rather than consumer living rooms.

The unit boasts a 0.16:1 throw ratio that produces 80-diagonal-inch images when positioned only an inch away from the display surface. Pull it back to 4 inches and that increases to 100 inches corner to corner while the maximum 160-inch display area is achieved by putting a distance of 14 inches between projector and wall/screen.

The 810E is built around a 3LCD three-chip projection system for native 1080p resolution with pixel-shifting 4K Enhanced capabilities. There's support for 4:3, 16:6, 16:9, 16:10 and 21:0 aspect ratios, and frame interpolation, HDR and "scene adaptive gamma image processing" promise smooth and detailed visual output. A split-screen feature can also be served up with the help of the companion mobile app, allowing for simultaneous multi-device casting.

A laser-diode light source is reckoned good for up to 30,000 hours of use, and can put out 5,000 lumens of color/white brightness, the system reportedly offers 2.5-million:1 dynamic contrast, and manual keystone correction is on hand to help with setup, along with manual-focus digital zoom.

Cabled connectivity shapes up as HDMI, USB, HDBaseT and RS-232 ports, with a handy wake on signal feature included plus built-in media player support. There's Ethernet LAN as well, and cooked-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi with Miracast for screen mirroring from a mobile device. The unit also rocks a pair of speakers "to fill virtually any room" and an optional wall mount is available for permanent overhead installation.

The 27.3 x 13.5 x 5.7-in (693 x 342 x 144-mm), 27.6-lb (12.5-kg) PowerLite 810E is on sale now for US$3,299. A similar 815E model with a black chassis instead of white is expected to follow in September.

Product page: PowerLite 810E

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentEpsonLaserProjectorsEducationBusiness
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!