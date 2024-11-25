Pint-sized projector makes big-screen Google TV portable

Chinese projector brand ETOE has launched a portable Google TV Full HD smart projector that's about the height of a soda can. The Dolphin also boasts easy positioning technology and a huge battery.

ETOE began life in 2018 and has focused on conquering the US and Japanese markets since 2021. In fact, the company is already ranked in the top three projector sellers in Japan.

Earlier this month, the brand entered the European market with a Google TV FHD projector called the Seal Pro – a versatile cylindrical model that could be a design relative of Samsung's stylish Freestyle Gen 2. Now ETOE has hit Kickstarter with another tubular model name the Dolphin that's designed to "transform any corner of the home into a private cinema."

The Dolphin measures 100 mm in diameter and stands 114 mm tall ETOE

As mentioned earlier, it's about the same height as a can of soda but with a bit more girth. Its DLP projection engine throws 1080p visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches, while the LED light source is reported capable of putting out 500 ANSI lumens. But even though the blurb states that viewers can "watch in daylight or darkness," the projector is likely going to be something of a night owl as the imagery will wash out when competing with ambient lighting.

There's a time-of-flight sensor cooked in that allows for autofocus and auto keystone correction, which should make setup relatively painless. The Dolphin comes with Google TV installed, meaning access to popular streaming apps – including Netflix – as well as thousands of entertainment favorites. Google Assistant is also on call for voice searches and more, plus Chromecast and Airplay are included for screen sharing.

If you'd rather cable to a media source or console, ETOE has included a HDMI 2.1 port, along with Type-A USB. And the unit rocks dual 5-W Dolby-certified speakers for all-in-one convenience.

At its heart is a 10,000-mAh internal battery that's reckoned good for up to 2.5 hours of movies on the go between charges, and in addition to plugging in via USB-C for a top-up, the projector can also be powered by a portable battery bank for mobile ease.

The soda can-sized portable projector promises easy setup, built-in Dolby sound and long battery life ETOE

The projector promises quiet operation of just 25 dB, which is roughly equivalent to someone whispering, and it's designed to shake off rain and humid conditions, so could be a good companion for treks into the wild.

"The Dolphin Projector easily adjusts to any environment, whether you're entertaining, lounging around the house, or taking a break while enjoying your outdoor activities," said ETOE's Jeric Li. "It enhances every moment with its vibrant graphics and flawless operation."

The 100 x 114-mm (3.93 x 4.49-in) Dolphin has been in the works since April 2023, and is now raising production funds over on Kickstarter. Pledges currently start at US$399, about a third off the expected retail price. It comes with a carry bag, wireless remote and charging cable. Add-ons including a stand and 50-inch portable screen are also listed as option extras.

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from January 2025. The demo video below shows the Dolphin in use.

Dolphin Projector: Smart, Portable Cinema Demo.

Source: ETOE