Fluance RT81+ turntable designed to grow with the listener

By Paul Ridden
July 26, 2023
The RT81+ launches as a wallet-friendly yet capable base turntable designed to "deliver an accessible, yet sophisticated and upgradeable, high-fidelity experience"
The MDF plinth can be had in Piano Black (shown), Piano White or natural walnut finish
The RT81+ comes with an Audio Technica VM95E cartridge "featuring a diamond elliptical stylus that provides improved frequency response" and delivering "powerful 4.0mV output, elevating the overall tonal quality of the acoustic experience"
The RT81+ benefits from an integrated pre-amp that can be deactivated for playback via an external phono pre-amp is preferred
For the last few years we've seen a steady rise in sales of vinyl records, along with a resurgence in the gear needed to play them on. Canadian hi-fi brand Fluance has added a new turntable to its Elite series that's designed to offer "an accessible, yet sophisticated and upgradeable, high-fidelity audio experience."

Though analog music lovers can pay a small fortune to satisfy their passion, most will start at the affordable end of the hi-fi gear spectrum. This latest turntable from Fluance launches as an upgrade to the company's 5-year-old RT81 model, a budget-friendly vinyl spinner that was well received by the audio press and vinyl record enthusiasts alike.

The RT81+ turntable's 3-lb (1.36-kg) MDF plinth is available in walnut, black or white finish and sits on three height-adjustable rubber feet to isolate it from external vibrations.

The balanced S-type aluminum tonearm with counterweight and anti-skating adjustment is home to a removable headshell sporting an Audio Technica VM95E moving-magnet cartridge as standard, which can be upgraded later on as the listener dives deeper into the vinyl adventure.

The RT81+ benefits from an integrated pre-amp that can be deactivated for playback via an external phono pre-amp is preferred
A belt-drive turns the 1.25-lb (0.56-kg) anti-resonant aluminum platter topped by a 3-mm acrylic mat at 33 or 45 rpm. The turntable comes packing its own TI phono pre-amp, which can be bypassed if the user prefers an external unit, and the system outputs to a hi-fi amp via gold-plated RCA connections.

"This turntable is designed to stand out and last for decades to come," said the company's Justin Koetsier. "It incorporates a number of unique features that reflect Fluance's commitment to superior sound quality, upgradeability, and customer accessibility.

"In essence, the RT81+ aims to deliver an accessible, yet sophisticated and upgradeable, high-fidelity audio experience, embodying our vision of inclusivity. Even as products become more expensive, we remain focused on enabling customers to start with a base model and build it up into a high-end model over time, as they desire and as their resources allow. This is more than a product; it's an enduring commitment to our customers' evolving audio lifestyle."

The RT81+ is on sale now for US$299.99, and ships with a tinted dust cover.

Product page: Fluance RT81+

