Formovie T1 UST projector pairs 4K visuals with B&W sound

The world of projected home cinema has seen a number of interesting collaborations this year, including JMGO partnering with Leica for optics and Xgimi teaming up with Harman Kardon for sound. Now Bowers & Wilkins has joined forces with Formovie for the T1 ultra-short-throw 4K projector.

Award-winning boutique audio brand Bowers & Wilkins has been delivering top-notch sound to our homes, heads and perhaps even our cars for decades, but this is the first time the company has built its True Sound technology into a projector.

The Formovie T1 TriColor Laser TV features two 2.75-in forward-firing glass-fiber bass/mid drivers and two 0.78-in titanium tweeters, each mounted in their own ABS and glass-fiber enclosures. The sound system is driven by a 2x15-W TI amplifier, has sound modes tuned by B&W audio engineers, and Dolby Atmos and DTS HD audio decoding.

The partnership is promising "large-scale, high-resolution, impactful sound that offers both crisp dialogue, uncolored mid-range and good bass extension, all widely projected into the room."

The Bowers & Wilkins sound system comprises two low/mid drivers with side porting and two tweeters for the promise of wide dispersion and top-notch audio quality Formovie/Bowers & Wilkins

On the picture side of the equation, the T1 leverages Advanced Laser Phosphor Display RGB+ technology combined with DLP imaging from Texas Instruments for a 4K UHD image at 100 diagonal inches from under 8 inches away from a wall or screen thanks to a 0.23:1 throw ratio (maximum throw size is reported to be 150 inches).

There's support for Dolby Vision, 2,800 lumens of brightness, 3,000:1 native contrast, support for HDR10+ and the BT.2020 color gamut as well, and motion compensation too. The system comes with 3 GB of DDR4 RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, it runs FengOS for entertainment apps, the three HDMI ports around back are joined by a couple of USB ports, Ethernet LAN, and both analog and optical audio out.

The Formovie T1 with B&W True Sound is currently being made available in China only. It's up for pre-order now for an introductory price of 16,999 yuan (~US$2,670) and can be optioned with a Fresnel screen.

Product page: Formovie T1