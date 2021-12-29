© 2022 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Formovie T1 UST projector pairs 4K visuals with B&W sound

By Paul Ridden
December 29, 2021
Formovie T1 UST projector pair...
The Formovie T1 TriColor Laser TV comes with built-in True Sound technology from Bowers & Wilkins
The Formovie T1 TriColor Laser TV comes with built-in True Sound technology from Bowers & Wilkins
View 3 Images
The Formovie T1 TriColor Laser TV comes with built-in True Sound technology from Bowers & Wilkins
1/3
The Formovie T1 TriColor Laser TV comes with built-in True Sound technology from Bowers & Wilkins
The Formovie T1 can throw a 100-inch movie onto a wall or screen from less than 8 inches away
2/3
The Formovie T1 can throw a 100-inch movie onto a wall or screen from less than 8 inches away
The Bowers & Wilkins sound system comprises two low/mid drivers with side porting and two tweeters for the promise of wide dispersion and top-notch audio quality
3/3
The Bowers & Wilkins sound system comprises two low/mid drivers with side porting and two tweeters for the promise of wide dispersion and top-notch audio quality
View gallery - 3 images

The world of projected home cinema has seen a number of interesting collaborations this year, including JMGO partnering with Leica for optics and Xgimi teaming up with Harman Kardon for sound. Now Bowers & Wilkins has joined forces with Formovie for the T1 ultra-short-throw 4K projector.

Award-winning boutique audio brand Bowers & Wilkins has been delivering top-notch sound to our homes, heads and perhaps even our cars for decades, but this is the first time the company has built its True Sound technology into a projector.

The Formovie T1 TriColor Laser TV features two 2.75-in forward-firing glass-fiber bass/mid drivers and two 0.78-in titanium tweeters, each mounted in their own ABS and glass-fiber enclosures. The sound system is driven by a 2x15-W TI amplifier, has sound modes tuned by B&W audio engineers, and Dolby Atmos and DTS HD audio decoding.

The partnership is promising "large-scale, high-resolution, impactful sound that offers both crisp dialogue, uncolored mid-range and good bass extension, all widely projected into the room."

The Bowers & Wilkins sound system comprises two low/mid drivers with side porting and two tweeters for the promise of wide dispersion and top-notch audio quality
The Bowers & Wilkins sound system comprises two low/mid drivers with side porting and two tweeters for the promise of wide dispersion and top-notch audio quality

On the picture side of the equation, the T1 leverages Advanced Laser Phosphor Display RGB+ technology combined with DLP imaging from Texas Instruments for a 4K UHD image at 100 diagonal inches from under 8 inches away from a wall or screen thanks to a 0.23:1 throw ratio (maximum throw size is reported to be 150 inches).

There's support for Dolby Vision, 2,800 lumens of brightness, 3,000:1 native contrast, support for HDR10+ and the BT.2020 color gamut as well, and motion compensation too. The system comes with 3 GB of DDR4 RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, it runs FengOS for entertainment apps, the three HDMI ports around back are joined by a couple of USB ports, Ethernet LAN, and both analog and optical audio out.

The Formovie T1 with B&W True Sound is currently being made available in China only. It's up for pre-order now for an introductory price of 16,999 yuan (~US$2,670) and can be optioned with a Fresnel screen.

Product page: Formovie T1

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentLaser TVBowers and WilkinsProjectors4K UHD
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!