Xgimi Aura throws huge 4K movies on the wall from just inches away

Though Xgimi has impressed us with its portable all-in one projectors like the Halo, the company has a number of more capable models in its lineup. The latest is a 4K Laser TV called the Aura, which can throw a 150-inch image from close to the wall, and comes with a 60-W sound system.

Instead of having to balance a projector on a high table behind the sofa or hang it from the ceiling, and risk family members casting a shadow over the movie entertainment as they creep out for a toilet break, ultra-short-throw (UST) projectors can shimmy up close to the wall and still offer big screen viewing.

In the case of the Aura from Xgimi, the Laser TV UST projector can throw a 150-inch image up to a screen or wall from 17.3-inches away, with the company saying that its 2,400 ANSI lumens should also mean that users no longer have to fear daylight like the vampires they are watching on the wall, or turn out the lights for family movie night.

The DLP projector can display at 3,840 x 2,160 (4K) resolution with support for HDR10, 90 percent of the Rec.709 and 80 percent of DCI-P3 color gamuts, which should make for eye-popping visuals. Cooked-in 60-Hz motion compensation technology will help keep action scenes fluid and smooth too. Automatic eight-point keystone correction and manual focus should also make setting up easier, and the system is reported capable of booting in as little as 12 seconds.

The Aura's thrown image dwarfs that of a big screen TV Xgimi

At its heart is a MT9612 processor and Mali-G52 graphics unit supported by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, and the Aura comes with 802.11n Wi-Fi and runs Android TV 10.0 for access to thousands of popular entertainment apps, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and YouTube – though no mention of Netflix. Chromecast is built in too.

The Laser TV benefits from sound by Harman Kardon, with two 30-W tweeter/woofer combos and support for DTS and Dolby Audio. But if you want to cable up the projector to external speakers, analog and digital ports are available around back – where you'll also find three HDMI ports, two USB, and Ethernet LAN.

"The XGIMI Aura has been created for the home environment with a design that naturally blends into any decor," said VP of global sales at Xgimi, Tex Yang. "We are seeing the shift in technology that has already impacted every other area of our lives coming to our home entertainment. With the Xgimi Aura, your next TV is not a TV."

The Aura launched today for US$2,499.

