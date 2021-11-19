© 2021 New Atlas
FHD projector seals in the optics for spotless 200-inch movies

By Paul Ridden
November 19, 2021
FHD projector seals in the opt...
The Cube4 benefits from a sealed optical unit so that dust particles don't spoil movie night a few months down the line
The Cube4 is described as portable, and comes with a bright orange strap, but it's not battery powered and will need plugging into a nearby wall outlet
The Cube4 is reckoned capable of throwing a 200-inch Full HD image onto a wall or screen, at a throw ratio of 1.25:1
The Cube4 puts out 500 ANSI lumens, and its LED light source should last up to 30,000 hours
Though shown here at camp, the CUBE4 will need to be connected to a power outlet before outdoor movie night can begin
Shenzhen-based startup Jireno has launched a Full HD projector on Kickstarter that's capable of throwing a 200-inch image onto a wall or screen, and comes with a built-in smart TV system and integrated speakers for an all-in-one entertainment system you can carry in a backpack.

Jireno promises viewers that its Cube4 projector will deliver cinematic FHD (1,920 x 1,080) images of up to 200 diagonal inches, with support for 4K content decoding, HDR10+ for more detail in the bright and dark areas of the image, and 3,000:1 contrast. The unit's 500 ANSI lumens is reckoned by the company to make this projector the "world's brightest 100-percent sealed portable projector."

Sealing the optical unit means that viewers shouldn't see annoying spots appearing in front of their eyes a few months down the line, and is a welcome inclusion. The similar-looking Halo we tried back in May is brighter, though there's no mention of the kind of sealing in play for that model.

Though pitched as a portable projector, the Cube4 doesn't pack a built-in battery, so will need to be positioned near a wall outlet for juice – so that's a definite bonus point for Xgimi.

Though shown here at camp, the CUBE4 will need to be connected to a power outlet before outdoor movie night can begin
The system is powered by the company's own operating system, which is based on Android TV so should allow access to a bunch of entertainment apps – with Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max given as examples. The Amlogic T972 processor is supported by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, and folks can cable to content sources via the HDMI 2.0 port around back, or plug a thumbdrive into the USB Type A port, or feed the machine over USB-C. Wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi, and there's support for content mirroring from a mobile device. Placement is made easier, thanks to autofocus and automatic keystone correction.

There is a 3.5-mm audio jack for outputting audio to headphones or a powered speaker included, but the Cube4 rocks two 5-W speakers powered by Vidu audio technology for "crisp and clear treble without sacrificing the bass that helps to create an immersing cinematic experience."

Rounding out the given specs is a supplied remote with voice control, a LED light source that's reported good for up to 30,000 hours of use, and a handy carry strap up top for portable ease.

Pledges for the already-funded Kickstarter currently start at HKD 1,532 (~US$199) and, if everything else goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in February 2022. The video below has more.

JIRENO CUBE4-The Brightest 100% Sealed Portable Projector

Source: Jireno

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

