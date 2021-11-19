FHD projector seals in the optics for spotless 200-inch movies

Shenzhen-based startup Jireno has launched a Full HD projector on Kickstarter that's capable of throwing a 200-inch image onto a wall or screen, and comes with a built-in smart TV system and integrated speakers for an all-in-one entertainment system you can carry in a backpack.

Jireno promises viewers that its Cube4 projector will deliver cinematic FHD (1,920 x 1,080) images of up to 200 diagonal inches, with support for 4K content decoding, HDR10+ for more detail in the bright and dark areas of the image, and 3,000:1 contrast. The unit's 500 ANSI lumens is reckoned by the company to make this projector the "world's brightest 100-percent sealed portable projector."

Sealing the optical unit means that viewers shouldn't see annoying spots appearing in front of their eyes a few months down the line, and is a welcome inclusion. The similar-looking Halo we tried back in May is brighter, though there's no mention of the kind of sealing in play for that model.

Though pitched as a portable projector, the Cube4 doesn't pack a built-in battery, so will need to be positioned near a wall outlet for juice – so that's a definite bonus point for Xgimi.

Though shown here at camp, the CUBE4 will need to be connected to a power outlet before outdoor movie night can begin Jireno

The system is powered by the company's own operating system, which is based on Android TV so should allow access to a bunch of entertainment apps – with Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max given as examples. The Amlogic T972 processor is supported by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, and folks can cable to content sources via the HDMI 2.0 port around back, or plug a thumbdrive into the USB Type A port, or feed the machine over USB-C. Wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi, and there's support for content mirroring from a mobile device. Placement is made easier, thanks to autofocus and automatic keystone correction.

There is a 3.5-mm audio jack for outputting audio to headphones or a powered speaker included, but the Cube4 rocks two 5-W speakers powered by Vidu audio technology for "crisp and clear treble without sacrificing the bass that helps to create an immersing cinematic experience."

Rounding out the given specs is a supplied remote with voice control, a LED light source that's reported good for up to 30,000 hours of use, and a handy carry strap up top for portable ease.

Pledges for the already-funded Kickstarter currently start at HKD 1,532 (~US$199) and, if everything else goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in February 2022. The video below has more.

JIRENO CUBE4-The Brightest 100% Sealed Portable Projector

Source: Jireno