Xgimi gives portable FHD projector more smarts for easier setup

By Paul Ridden
September 23, 2021
The Xgimi Halo+ is smarter, brighter, and comes with a bigger battery
The Halo+ comes with Android TV cooked in, for access to entertainment apps from the likes of Disney Plus, Prime Video and Netflix
The Halo+ comes with Android TV cooked in, for access to entertainment apps from the likes of Disney Plus, Prime Video and Netflix
With a 59.4-Wh battery, the Halo+ is a good fit for campsite movie watching
With a 59.4-Wh battery, the Halo+ is a good fit for campsite movie watching
The Halo+ can throw up to 200 diagonal inches in the living room, campsite or outdoors by the pool
The Halo+ can throw up to 200 diagonal inches in the living room, campsite or outdoors by the pool
Earlier in the year we got to take Xgimi's Halo portable all-in-one projector for review, and were mighty impressed by what it offered. Now the company has announced a new flavor that promises easier setup, a brighter throw and more features.

"Halo+ was designed with the intent to make a projector as capable in the house as it is on-the-go," said VP of global sales at Xgimi, Tex Yang. "We packed Halo+ with our best technology to make the most powerful, portable projector that is easy to use for beginners while satisfying the needs of the most discerning technophiles."

The throw resolution of the Halo+ remains the same as the Halo, at 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, but now there's support for HDR10+ content, and the luminance has received a small bump to 900 ANSI lumens (from 600-800). That's still not going to be enough to compete with ambient light in a room, but draw the drapes and switch off the lights and Xgimi says that the DLP projection unit can manage up to 200 diagonal inches of big-screen visuals.

This model is reported to come with extra smarts for easier plug-and-play setup too, employing improved AI to scale the thrown image to avoid obstacles such as ornaments, picture frame and houseplants, automatically align the image size with that of a screen, take care of keystone corrections on the vertical and horizontal for placement flexibility, and automatically focus an image. Xgimi says that users can look forward to quick startup times as well, with the unit booting in as little as six seconds.

It also comes with a huge 59.4-Wh battery that's reckoned good for up to two hours of playtime per charge. The X-Vue image engine is said to boost clarity and color detail, a game mode will help keep latency down to 26.5 ms, there's 60-Hz of motion compensation technology cooked in, and the company is promising "clean, distortion-free hi-fi sound" from the two 5-W Harman Kardon speakers, which support immersive Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS Premium.

The system runs Android 10, which means Android TV is available for access to thousands of apps (including Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video and Netflix). HDMI and USB ports allow for cabling the unit to a media source, but the Halo+ also features 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi for cable-free entertainment. And there's Bluetooth 5.0 for streaming tunes from a smartphone for output via the integrated speakers, or to operate the projector using the remote. The portable projector can also mirror content from a smartphone thanks to built-in Chromecast.

The Halo+ FHD Smart Projector is available now for a suggested retail price of US$859.

Product Page: Halo+

