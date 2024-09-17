Triple-laser 4K projector sits on pan/tilt base for flexible setup

Earlier this year, Chinese smart projector maker JMGO launched the N1S series with a 1080p entertainment hub and a flagship 4K model. Now the company has added two more variants to the tri-laser range that boast "high brightness, contrast and color accuracy."

The new series flagship is the N1 Ultimate, which features the company's proprietary MALC (Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control) 2.0 triple-laser light source for a reported brightness of 3,500 ANSI lumens.

The smart projector also delivers 1,600:1 contrast, coverage of 110% of the wide BT.2020 color gamut and a Delta E measurement of less than one – the Delta E color accuracy value of many big-screen TVs is reported to come in at around two or three, for comparison. HDR10 content is supported too, and JMGO employs technology to reduce the fairly common problem of laser speckle – in this case by 97%.

The JMGO N1S Pro is basically the same as the Ultimate model, but its brightness tops out at 2,400 ANSI lumens JMGO

The projection module is capable of throwing 4K UHD visuals at a ratio of 1.2:1, and the gimbal stand can tilt 135 degrees vertically and swivel 360 degrees horizontally for setup ease. A bunch of auto adjustment smarts should also help with this, including keystone correction and focus, smart object avoidance and fit-to-screen.

The Ultimate comes packing Google TV out of the box, with Netflix cooked in, and benefits from a zippy Wi-Fi 6 connection – though if you do want to cable it up to a media source or console, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports included (one of which supports audio return). Completing the audiovisual feast, the projector rocks a pair of Dolby/DTS 10-watt speakers.

The second September addition to the N1S family is the similar Pro model, which differs from the Ultimate only in its brightness output – topping out at 2,400 ANSI lumens.

The N1S Ultimate is priced at US$2,799, while the Pro variant comes in at $1,999.

Source: JMGO