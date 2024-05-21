4K tri-laser smart projector pans and tilts for setup ease

Shenzhen-based smart projector maker JMGO has announced an update to last year's N1 series triple-laser models. The N1S Ultra and N1S sport a handy gimbal-like stand for positioning ease and both gain Google TV with native Netflix.

Many smart projectors still run Android TV in one shape or another, which feels kind of clunky compared to the Google TV operating platform found on newer models like the N1S Ultra and N1S. The interface is more intuitive, the integration with the Play Store much tighter and the experience a whole lot smoother, as we discovered recently when we reviewed the mighty Atom.

JMGO has also managed to secure the official nod to include the Netflix app, and even caters for direct access via a button on the Bluetooth remote – and there are buttons for Amazon Prime Video and YouTube too, along with access to Google Assistant voice search.

The N1S series projectors come with Google TV cooked in, along with official Netflix JMGO

The N1S Ultra is the flagship of the series, and features the same proprietary Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control light source as its predecessor, where red, blue and green each get their own laser for "lifelike colors" and 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness output for lights-on viewing potential.

The contrast ratio, color accuracy and support for 110% of the BT.2020 gamut as well as HDR10 content remain unchanged, but the company has introduced Dynamic Light Speckle Reducer Technology that's designed to deal with a common imaging problem in tri-laser projectors – in this case reducing laser speckling by 97%.

The 4K UHD smart projector features Wi-Fi 6 for fast internet access to entertainment via a home router, and also sports two HDMI 2.1 ports (one with audio return) for cabling to a computer, console, streaming stick (which can be powered by an adjacent USB port) or dedicated sound systems.

The gimbal-like stand can also serve as a carry handle JMGO

A gimbal-like stand can rotate up to 135 degrees vertically and 360 degrees horizontally for easy setup, helped along by auto adjustment of the projected image to correct for keystone and focus as well as snapping to screen dimensions and avoiding obstacles. The stand also caters for a handy carry, though you'll still need to plug into a wall outlet.

Where Dynaudio tuned the 20-W sound system in the N1 Ultra model, JMGO has opted to go it alone for its "Master Sound" in the Dolby Audio/DTS-certified N1S Ultra. This model comes in black and goes on sale from next month for US$2,499.

Last year's Pro model appears to have been dropped so the series completes with the immediate launch of the N1S unit. The Full HD projector benefits from many of the updates found in its Ultra cousin, but its tri-laser light source tops out at 900 ANSI lumens. This one if available now for $999.

Source: JMGO