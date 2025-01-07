World's smallest Laser TV throws big-screen 4K visuals from inches away

Ultra-short-throw projectors are a great way to replace the big-screen TV without having to endure tricky setups. But even these entertainment hubs can be large and heavy. That's certainly not true of the O2S Ultra from JMGO.

"The O2S Ultra is more than just a laser projector; it's a game-changer in redefining home entertainment," said Forrest Li, CEO of JMGO. "With its compact size and cutting-edge performance, we're solving real-world problems for users who seek exceptional quality without compromising space."

Despite measuring just 12.3 x 11.4 x 5.5 inches (312 x 289.5 x 139 mm), the O2S Ultra's projection engine can output 4K visuals at 100 diagonal inches while sitting a mere 5.75 inches from the wall or screen. The unit's throw ratio is 0.18:1 and maximum image size is 180 inches.

The JMGO O2S Ultra can throw 100-inch 4K imagery from just 5.75 inches away from the vertical display surface JMGO

The laser light source is reported to deliver around 2,500 ISO lumens of brightness, and the proprietary MALC 3.0 technology "overcomes the traditional trade-offs between brightness, color accuracy, and contrast, delivering all three at once." The projector covers 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut, and boasts a native FOFO contrast of 1,800:1.

JMGO says that setup should be relatively easy thanks to auto keystone correction, autofocus and smart fit-to-screen features. Dolby Vision content is supported, and streaming entertainment is served up via Google TV – which means Netflix will be officially included.

And that's all the details we have at this stage, though we can be almost certain that a capable soundbar of some description will be included in the unit itself for all-in-one entertainment potential.

The JMGO O2S Ultra has already secured a Red Dot Design Award, with judges noting that it "presents itself as a technically and aesthetically refined product, providing a positive user experience in every respect." The Laser TV has officially launched at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, but won't be available globally until Q4 of this year – when more details will be released, along with pricing information.

Source: JMGO