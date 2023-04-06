© 2023 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Android TV comes to Kodak via budget-friendly HD smart projector

By Paul Ridden
April 06, 2023
Android TV comes to Kodak via budget-friendly HD smart projector
The Kodak Flik HD10 smart projector runs Android TV for Netflix at up 150 inches, and has a built-in sound system for all-in entertainment
The Kodak Flik HD10 smart projector runs Android TV for Netflix at up 150 inches, and has a built-in sound system for all-in entertainment
View 3 Images
The Kodak Flik HD10 smart projector runs Android TV for Netflix at up 150 inches, and has a built-in sound system for all-in entertainment
1/3
The Kodak Flik HD10 smart projector runs Android TV for Netflix at up 150 inches, and has a built-in sound system for all-in entertainment
The Flik HD10 offers native 1080p at between 60 and 150 inches
2/3
The Flik HD10 offers native 1080p at between 60 and 150 inches
The remote has a built-in microphone for voice queries via Google Assistant
3/3
The remote has a built-in microphone for voice queries via Google Assistant
View gallery - 3 images

Though probably best known for its instant cameras and rolls of film, the Kodak name has also appeared on such things as smartphones, actioncams and projectors. Now the brand's first smart projector built around Android TV has been launched.

The Flik HD10 Smart Projector is not from the same Eastman Kodak Company that announced its exit from the camera-making business in 2012, but a North American brand licensee named C+A Global that also has Kodak cameras, printers and scanners in its Kodak Photo Plus product portfolio.

The wallet-friendly LCD projector has native 1080p resolution and is able to throw a 150-diagonal-inch image at 16:9 or 4:3 aspect. There's 2,000:1 contrast, manual focus, auto keystone and four-corner correction, and though the LED light source can only output 200 ANSI lumens – so the best results will be in a darkened room – it is reckoned good for 50,000 hours of viewing.

The remote has a built-in microphone for voice queries via Google Assistant
The remote has a built-in microphone for voice queries via Google Assistant

Dual-band Wi-Fi allows for access to the Play Store and the thousands of entertainment apps on offer within, including streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, and the boxy projector ships with a voice-enabled remote for interfacing with Google Assistant.

Chromecast and AirPlay are cooked in too, for content sharing from a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Or users can cable to a source device over HDMI or USB. Two 5-W speakers are included for all-in-one entertainment, and Bluetooth 5.0 is ready to rock too.

The mains-powered Flik HD10 is available now for US$269.99, with the company promising a more portable Flik HD9 model by the end of the second quarter.

Product page: Kodak Flik HD10 Smart Projector

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentKodakProjectorsAndroid TVHD
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!