Android TV comes to Kodak via budget-friendly HD smart projector

Though probably best known for its instant cameras and rolls of film, the Kodak name has also appeared on such things as smartphones, actioncams and projectors. Now the brand's first smart projector built around Android TV has been launched.

The Flik HD10 Smart Projector is not from the same Eastman Kodak Company that announced its exit from the camera-making business in 2012, but a North American brand licensee named C+A Global that also has Kodak cameras, printers and scanners in its Kodak Photo Plus product portfolio.

The wallet-friendly LCD projector has native 1080p resolution and is able to throw a 150-diagonal-inch image at 16:9 or 4:3 aspect. There's 2,000:1 contrast, manual focus, auto keystone and four-corner correction, and though the LED light source can only output 200 ANSI lumens – so the best results will be in a darkened room – it is reckoned good for 50,000 hours of viewing.

The remote has a built-in microphone for voice queries via Google Assistant C+A Global/Kodak Photo Plus

Dual-band Wi-Fi allows for access to the Play Store and the thousands of entertainment apps on offer within, including streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, and the boxy projector ships with a voice-enabled remote for interfacing with Google Assistant.

Chromecast and AirPlay are cooked in too, for content sharing from a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Or users can cable to a source device over HDMI or USB. Two 5-W speakers are included for all-in-one entertainment, and Bluetooth 5.0 is ready to rock too.

The mains-powered Flik HD10 is available now for US$269.99, with the company promising a more portable Flik HD9 model by the end of the second quarter.

Product page: Kodak Flik HD10 Smart Projector