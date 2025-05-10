Palm-sized portable projector streams Google TV on the go

Kodak is probably best associated with film photography, but the distinctive brand logo can be found elsewhere – including on smart projectors. The latest is a portable 1080p pico projector packing Google TV and a big battery.

The Luma 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector is being manufactured and sold by brand licensee C+A Global, which has been using the iconic Kodak logo on products since at least 2017.

Despite its 5.19 x 5.19 x 1.33-inch (13 x 13 x 3.3-cm) dimensions, C+A has managed to cram in a 0.23-inch DLP chip for Full HD visuals with support for HDR content and 4K source media. The latest Luma also has a 1.2:1 throw ratio, which means that pulling it back 12.5 ft (3.8 m) from the vertical display surface could potentially yield 150-diagonal-inch imagery.

The Luma 500 pico projector comes with Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video cooked in C+A Global

However, given the LED light source can only put out 160 ANSI lumens with 90% uniformity, you'll probably not want to go that large. That's not bright enough for daytime or light-on viewing either, so you're mobile movie nights will be taking place after dark at camp or in the yard.

The company has cooked in Google TV though, which "brings together 400,000+ movies, shows, and more from across 10,000+ apps, so they're in one place." Popular streaming apps out of the box include Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube. Google Assistant is on hand for voice searches through the remote, and screen mirroring is possible via casting. Contrast is reported to be 400:1, and four-corner keystone correction and autofocus combine for easy setup.

Google TV serves as a single hub for access to thousands of movies and shows, with Google Assistant on hand to help search C+A Global

The Luma 500 features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth for the remote and wireless speakers (but it does rock two 1.5-W speakers with Dolby Audio), and a 10.500-mAh battery for up to 2 hours of per-charge viewing. There's a HDMI port too, allowing users to cable up to media/gaming sources – though a 30-ms input lag and 60-Hz frame rate might be suitable for casual gamers only.

"Kodak Luma 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector | Google TV represents the latest evolution of our fan-favorite Luma line, offering unparalleled quality and capabilities in a portable package," said Jessica Bitran, public relations director at C+A Global. "With its palm-sized design and powerful features, this top-of-the-range projector offers users a versatile and reliable option for enjoying their favorite content wherever they go."

It's available now for US$699.99, and ships with a tripod included.

Product page: Kodak Luma 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector | Google TV