Premium compact tri-laser projector leverages Leica imaging know-how

Following a number of industry partnerships, imaging titan Leica announced its own smart projector in 2022. Now the company has followed that ultra-short-throw Laser TV with a compact audiovisual treat designed for "maximum flexibility and cinema feeling in Leica premium image quality."

At the heart of the Cine Play 1 is an "innovative" RGB laser light source that's reported capable of putting out 3,000 ANSI lumens, which Leica reckons will be enough for "clear and high-contrast movie projection even in brightly lit environments" – though a darkened room will still yield the best results.

The projector can produce 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals up to 300 diagonal inches at a throw ratio of 0.9-1.5:1, while Leica's own image processing technology employs optimization algorithms to deliver "natural color rendition, finely nuanced color gradation and an outstanding contrast ratio."

Leica describes the Cine Play 1 as compact and portable, though it lacks an internal battery so it needs to be positioned near a power source Leica

Native contrast is given as 1,500:1, but dynamic contrast bumps that to 2-million:1. The laser projector offers 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color space, and is capable of playing Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG content. Being Leica born, it also benefits from a high-performance Summicron zoom lens.

Auto alignment functions are cooked in too, which haven't been specified but will likely include things like keystone correction and fit-to-screen. However, though compact and portable, the Cine Play 1 doesn't feature a built-in battery so proximity to a wall outlet during setup will need to be factored in. An optional Floor Stand will help set the unit at just the right height, and sports a pin-contact system for power "supplied discreetly through the baseplate."

The connectivity suite starts with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6, with support for Apple Airplay and screen sharing, as well as access to popular streaming apps (including Netflix) via the VIDAA interface. There's even an included web browser. The projector can be integrated into Smart Home networks too, and voice search is also available through the BT remote.

If you prefer cabled stability, the unit also hosts Ethernet LAN. Cabling to media sources is undertaken over HDMI 2.1 ports, one boasting eARC for integration into a home theater audio setup, plus there's a pair of USB 3.0 ports.

"The premium image quality is supported by Leica’s own image processing technology (Leica Image Optimization – LIO), which employs special image optimization algorithms to ensure particularly natural color rendition, finely nuanced color gradation and an outstanding contrast ratio" Leica

Movie soundtracks rock through an onboard sound system featuring two 15-W speakers, with support for immersive DTS Virtual:X processing. But if you'd rather send your audio to an external system, both optical and analog outputs are included.

The projector measures 10.3 x 9.5 x 9 in (242 x 261 x 229 mm) and tips the scales at 14.7 lb (6.7 kg). And all of this premium Leica goodness is wrapped in tasteful aluminum/glass housing inspired by the Bauhaus school.

As you might expect for a Leica product, the price of entry is not at the lower end of the smart projector marketplace. The Cine Play 1 comes in at US$3,795. The video below has more.

Leica Cine Play 1

