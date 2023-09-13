Lenco turntable and speaker system rocks built-in Bluetooth streaming

Veteran Swiss turntable maker Lenco has added another vinyl spinner to its range, which mixes classic retro design with the ability to stream tunes through its built-in amplifier and on to the bundled speakers.

As we've noted many times before, sales on vinyl records have been steadily rising over the past few years. This has also seen an increase in the number of turntables going into production. Lenco has been in the vinyl spinning game for more than 75 years, though these days the Swiss hi-fi brand is owned by Commaxx International out of the Netherlands.

For its latest modern classic, the company has released an analog/digital listening package. The turntable part of the LS-600WA system embraces the warmth and beauty of wood with a walnut plinth that's home to a belt-driven aluminum platter which spins at 33 or 45 rpm.

There's a carbon fiber tonearm ending in an AT-VM95E moving-magnet cartridge, which can be removed and upgraded if desired, while anti-skating technology and counterweight adjustment make for solid playback.

The LS-600WA turntable and speaker system combines classic looks with modern streaming convenience Lenco

The turntable rocks its own amplifier and ships with two 30-W bookshelf speakers, also in walnut, so there's no need to buy in a hi-fi amp. However, listeners who do want to cable up the system to living room separates can do so courtesy of the RCA outputs around back and the built-in phono pre-amp.

Bluetooth 5 has also been cooked in for wirelessly streaming music from a smartphone or other BT-enabled source. This is a receive only setup, the turntable won't be able to transmit to compatible powered speakers – which might make more sense to music lovers who worry about loss of fidelity where albums are streamed from a turntable.

The LS-600WA package is available now in Europe priced at €399, and will head to the US some time in 2024 for around US$449.

Product page: Lenco LS-600WA