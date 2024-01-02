LG gets its style on with latest compact 4K laser projector

Back in January 2022, Samsung broke the portable projector mold with the swiveling Freestyle. LG followed suit with a similar CineBeam model last year, but bumped the resolution from HD to 4K. For CES 2024, the company has again embraced the box but is very much putting the focus on high style.

Let's face it, projectors are not something you'd normally take into consideration when planning the overall look of a room. In fact, unless mounted to a ceiling, they may even be stowed away between uses. But LG is pitching the CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB) as a stylish object that can hold its own as a static art piece when not in use, "adding a touch of modern sophistication to the room."

When it's time to settle down with the family for some big-screen entertainment, the projector offers 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and is able to throw visuals at up to 120 diagonal inches at a ratio of 1.2:1. It boasts "LG’s cutting-edge image refining technologies" for the promise of "exceptionally clear, sharp pictures," covers 154% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and there's support for HDR10 too.

The CineBeam Qube serves up 4K entertainment via LG's webOS smart TV platform LG

Despite rocking a RGB laser light source, which generally equates to fairly high brightness (compared to LED or lamp), the projector only puts out 500 ANSI lumens (with 450,000:1 contrast), which means that it will struggle with daylight washout, so best viewing will be in a darkened room.

Setup should be relatively painless thanks to autofocus and auto keystone correction. The unit runs LG's webOS 6.0 smart TV platform for access to streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video as well as YouTube. And when not being used for movies and shows, it can fill a wall with digital scenes to set the perfect tone for room ambience.

There's no mention of whether the Qube sports its own sound system, but it does feature HDMI with audio return for integration with a home theater setup. It's compact at 80 x 135 x 135 mm (3.15 x 5.3 x 5.3 in), weighs in at just 1.49 kg (3.28 lb), and comes with a 360-degree rotating carry handle – though we'll have to wait for confirmation on whether this model needs to be plugged in for power or comes with a built-in battery.

LG hasn't revealed pricing at this stage, but the Qube is described as a premium projector so is unlikely to be budget-friendly. More details will doubtless be revealed next week, when the projector makes an appearance at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

Source: LG