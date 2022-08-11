LG Display bakes cinematic sound into gigantic TV's OLED panel

As part of its sizable presence at the K-Display 2022 expo this week, LG Display has revealed a 97-inch OLED TV panel that not only promises a brighter big-screen viewing experience, but also uses the surface of the display as a huge sound system.

The extra-large panel making its Korean debut is built around OLED EX technology that LG Display announced last year, where the hydrogen elements in the OLEDs have been replaced with deuterium (a stable isotope of hydrogen) and mixed with the company's algorithms to boost screen brightness by up to 30 percent. The technology is already finding its way into Philips and LG models, but the television being presented at K-Display 2022 is pitched as the biggest OLED panel ever made, at 97 diagonal inches.

In addition to delivering "realistic colors, fine details and the perfect black," the expansive TV also boasts Film CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) technology that essentially uses the display panel as a loudspeaker.

While Sony has been all over this kind of thing for years, LG Display says that its iteration embeds a 5.1-channel sound system in the widescreen panel to create "a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion." Precisely how a vibrating flat panel can envelop listeners in the kind of surround sound experienced in movie theaters hasn't been revealed at this point, but being liberated from multiple speakers dotted around the home theater or living room is certainly something to look forward to.

Trade show attendees doing their thing behind transparent OLED panels screening digital art or commercial videos LG Display

Also on show at the Korea Display Industry Association's biggest exhibition are the company's latest transparent OLED panels, including an installation of 16 tiled screens that demonstrates the technologies potential for displaying digital artwork or commercial videos (which will likely translate to advertisements in the real world).

Other highlights include a huge glass wall designed to transform boardroom presentations, a 34-inch curved automotive display that's said to be the largest of its kind, and a 17-inch foldable laptop. Product release schedules have not been revealed at this time.

Source: LG Display