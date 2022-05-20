LG snuggles up to the wall with flagship CineBeam UST laser projector

LG has followed the release of the HU715Q CineBeam 4K ultra-short-throw projector with a new flagship aimed at "serious movie lovers." The HU915QE boasts a tight throw ratio, a triple-laser light source, high brightness and a built-in sound system.

Rather than employ a color wheel common to many DLP projectors, color reproduction in the HU915QE is handled by a three-channel laser light source – one laser each for red, blue and green – for 94 percent coverage of the cinematic DCI-P3 color space. This light source is also reckoned good for about 20,000 hours of use.

The HU915QE boasts a throw ratio of just 0.19:1 for a 90-diagonal-inch picture from 2.2 in (5.6 cm) away from the wall or screen, or 120-inch images when placed 7.2 in (18.3 cm) away. Viewers can watch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) movies with support for HDR10 and HLG dynamic content, while the HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping feature adjusts image brightness frame-by-frame for optimum viewing.

The projector puts out 3,700 ANSI lumens and is reported capable of wide 2,000,000:1 contrast with per-scene adjustment. A Brightness Optimizer II mode can also auto adjust brightness intensity depending on lighting conditions in the room, with the promise of "clear, vivid picture quality" in daylight without having to pull the blinds.

Motion compensation technology is cooked in for smoother action scenes, and 4-, 9- and 15-point keystone correction options are available to help viewers achieve a tight rectangle throw.

The new CineBeam flagship runs LG's webOS 6.0 platform for access to popular streaming services over Wi-Fi, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV. Users can wirelessly mirror content from a smartphone screen, there's support for Apple AirPlay 2 as well, and the projector comes with three HDMI inputs, all with eARC, for cabling up source hardware.

A 2.2-channel 40-watt sound system is built in, with S/PDIF output for connection to a home theater setup. The user can also wirelessly connect two LG Bluetooth speakers at the same time for more directed audio.

The HU915QE 4K laser projector will go on sale in North America, Europe and the Middle East shortly, and though international pricing hasn't been revealed yet, it's currently listed on LG Korea for KRW 6,490,000 (around US$5,100).

Source: LG