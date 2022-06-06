LG brings high art to the living room with OLED Objet Collection TVs

With Milan Design Week about to kick off, LG has teamed up with Dutch lifestyle brand Moooi to unveil a range of high-style TVs. The OLED Objet Collection comprises two models designed to be arty centerpieces in the living room.

As we've seen from the mold-breaking efforts from Samsung and Bang & Olufsen, among others, living-room goggleboxes don't necessarily have to be huge slabs of boring. And so it is with the Easel and Posé TVs from LG.

Designed to be just as much a work of art in its own right as it is a center for home entertainment, the 65-inch Easel would likely not look too out of place in an artist's studio, gently leaning against the wall at a perfect 5-degree viewing angle .

This stylish TV was actually first announced late last year, ahead of CES 2022, and LG says that the combination of its OLED evo technology that's designed to improve onscreen brightness chops, the company's a9 Gen5 AI processing engine and picture enhancement algorithms will result in "superior clarity, detail, contrast and color, for images that practically jump off the screen."

The Easel features a 65-inch OLED display panel with OLED evo technology to enhance picture quality and a built-in 80-W 4.2-channel sound system LG

It boasts a 4.2-channel sound system built in that puts out 80 watts of "movie-theater-like audio" and comes with an interchangeable fabric cover from Denmark's Kvadrat that can slide up at the touch of the supplied remote to partially obscure the display between viewing, allowing the room-dominating entertainment hub to offer curated lifestyle functions such as an audio player or digital clock, or show a collection of space/nature images in gallery mode.

The second member of the OLED Objet range is the Posé model, coming in 42-, 48- and 55-inch variants. LG says that this TV also benefits from its picture-popping OLED evo technology and has been designed with neutral colors and rounded edges for placement ease in any living room, while an integrated cable-management system should help negate cord spaghetti for a clean look.

The Posé TVs benefit from neutral colors and round edging, and come with integrated cable management to maintain the clean lines LG

When not being used to watch shows or movies, the TV can also be set to gallery mode, which will see it display digital artwork or photos.

"These distinctive TVs set themselves apart from conventional TVs with their unique form factors and finishes, and will likely appeal to consumers who understand and appreciate the value of genuine innovation," said LG's Park Hyoung-sei.

The LG OLED Object Collection will be showcased at the Salone dei Tessuti in Milan from June 7, ahead of a Q3 launch in Europe and other select markets. Further details and pricing are not available at this time.

Source: LG