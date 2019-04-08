Bang & Olufsen brings Harmony to sound and visionView gallery - 5 images
It's Milan Design Week, and Bang & Olufsen is clearly aiming to give show-goers a memorable one with the unveiling of the Beovision Harmony today. When the system is playing music, a television rests on the floor behind the system's audio unit. When it's time for onscreen entertainment, the fronts fan out and the TV rises from behind.
Though Bang & Olufsen does manufacture high-end televisions, the Beovision Harmony features a 77-inch C9 OLED TV from LG. When the TV is off, or music is being played through the 3-channel fully active DSP-based sound system, the two oak and aluminum fronts stand upright together with the TV sat behind, almost framing the sound system in black.
Power the Harmony system on and the fronts split in the middle and fan outward, while the TV simultaneously rises from the back to rest atop the landscape-oriented fronts when the choreographed dance is done.
The effect is mesmerizing and is sure to be a conversation starter in any well-heeled home. Bang & Olufsen expects to start selling the Beovision Harmony in October for an estimated retail price of €16,100 (about US$18,100).
Source: Bang & Olufsen
