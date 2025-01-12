© 2025 New Atlas
LG combines projector, speaker and lamp for living room versatility

By Paul Ridden
January 12, 2025
The PF600U offers nine mood lighting colors
The PF600U can serve up music via built-in Bluetooth speakers
The PF600U stands 983 mm tall, and features a rotating head to switch between lamp and projector modes
The CineBeam S is LG's smallest 4K UST projector
The CineBeam S laser projector can throw 4K visuals at up to 100 inches
Smart projectors often include speakers for an all-in-one home cinema experience, but LG's PF600U model stands on its own by throwing a LED mood lamp into the mix. The company is also showing off its smallest UST projector at CES 2025.

We regularly feature the latest multitools at New Atlas, and the PF600U from LG combines three handy functions in one unit for a multitool-like experience in the living room. From a distance, it looks like a floor-standing lamp – and indeed features a RGBB LED mood lamp with nine color lighting options to set the ambient tone of a living space.

If you want some relaxing music to go with your mood lamp, there's also a Bluetooth speaker cooked in with dual drivers and passive radiators. Those speakers provide the soundtrack for 1080p visuals thrown on the wall by the integrated projector as well, which can shape up from 30 to 120 diagonal inches at 1.2:1.

The FHD projection module unit puts out up to 300 ANSI lumens and offers 150,000:1 dynamic contrast. It runs LG's webOS entertainment platform, and can be cabled to external media sources via HDMI and USB-C. There's auto image adjustment for ease of setup, plus the head tilts by 110 degrees.

LG has also unveiled a successor to its CineBeam Q, with the S model also coming in as the company's smallest ultra-short-throw 4K projector – measuring 110 x 160 x 160 mm (4.3 x 6.3 x 6.3 in). The laser light source is a little brighter than the 3-in-1 model at 500 ANSI lumens, and offers more capable dynamic contrast at 450,000:1.

The S also runs LG's webOS platform for access to popular streaming services, can throw up to 100 diagonal inches from a few inches away, and covers 154% of the DCI-P3 color space. It comes with auto screen adjustment as well as screen scaling and shifting, and it can also adjust the image for different wall colors. The built-in stereo sound system supports Dolby Atmos immersive audio, too.

"With the PF600U’s 3-in-1 versatility and the CineBeam S’s compact, ultra-short throw design, LG is setting a new standard for lifestyle projectors that cater to diverse spaces and user demands,” said LG's YS Lee. "LG is dedicated to delivering versatile projectors that adapt to different moods and lifestyles while seamlessly integrating into various environments, elevating the everyday experiences of modern users."

LG launched the two models at CES 2025, but has yet to reveal pricing or availability.

Source: LG

