LG's portable CineBeam projector throws 100-inch image from 11 feet

LG has announced its latest CineBeam projector, a battery-powered unit that can be carried around in a backpack, and setup to bring a spare wall to life with a 100-inch HD image when positioned 10.8 feet away.

At just 5 x 5 x 1.5 inches (12.7 x 12.7 x 3.8 cm) and tipping the scales at 1.1 lb (0.5 kg), the PH30N is small and light enough to be taken with you when out and about, and when the mood strikes it can be powered up to watch movies on the big screen, or nearest wall. It's capable of throwing a 1,280 x 720 resolution image at up to 100 diagonal inches, but you may have to wait until sunset if outside due to the unit's 250 ANSI lumens brightness.

That said, LG is promising viewers a "clear and vivid" HD experience, with users able to watch wirelessly streamed content for up to 2 hours per charge of its internal battery – long enough for a couple of shows or a movie, so long as it's Sonic The Hedgehog kinda length and not Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

The system allows for smartphone content mirroring and Bluetooth sound too, but the projector can also accept content over USB if you don't want to go wireless. It has fixed-focus zoom, auto keystone correction, 100,000:1 contrast, and the RGB LED light source is reported good for up to 30,000 hours.

The portable CineBeam projector is priced at US$399.99 and is available now.

