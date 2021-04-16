© 2021 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

LG prepares for return to school and office with ProBeam projectors

By Paul Ridden
April 16, 2021
LG prepares for return to scho...
The ProBeam business projectors can throw either 4K UHD or WUXGA content at up to 300 inches
The ProBeam business projectors can throw either 4K UHD or WUXGA content at up to 300 inches
View 4 Images
The ProBeam business projectors can throw either 4K UHD or WUXGA content at up to 300 inches
1/4
The ProBeam business projectors can throw either 4K UHD or WUXGA content at up to 300 inches
There's a built-in Office viewer for displaying PowerPoint and Excel files without needing to plug in a laptop
2/4
There's a built-in Office viewer for displaying PowerPoint and Excel files without needing to plug in a laptop
The BU60PST model features native 4K UHD resolution, while the BF60PST unit offers WUXGA resolution
3/4
The BU60PST model features native 4K UHD resolution, while the BF60PST unit offers WUXGA resolution
The ProBeam projectors offer peak brightness of 6,000 ANSI lumens and 3,000,000:1 contrast
4/4
The ProBeam projectors offer peak brightness of 6,000 ANSI lumens and 3,000,000:1 contrast
View gallery - 4 images

The global pandemic has seen many business people and students working from home. As lockdowns ease, offices and schools are starting to reopen and LG is readying two projectors for release to help make boardroom and classroom presentations pop.

Both ProBeam models are reported capable of use during daylight hours thanks to peak brightness of 6,000 ANSI lumens and 3,000,000:1 contrast, and can throw at up to 300 diagonal inches. The DLP projectors have a laser light source rated for 20,000 hours of use, and support HDR10 content for rich, dynamic colors and deep blacks.

The BU60PST flavor boasts native 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, while the BF60PST unit maxes out at WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) resolution. Each can be cabled directly to an office or school network, or connected wirelessly, to tap into centrally delivered content, though there are two USB ports for plugging thumbdrives as well as screen sharing and mirroring capabilities.

A built-in Microsoft Office viewer allows for PowerPoint or Excel content to be served up without the need to hook up a laptop, and each projector packs two 5-W speakers for those times when only a video presentation will do.

"As offices and schools reopen, we expect there will be a growing demand for upgraded presentation tools after the Zoom era," said the company's Jang Ik-hwan. "Designed specifically for business and education environments, LG ProBeam projectors are adaptable solutions that can facilitate better communication and enhance productivity."

The new ProBeam additions are expected to be available in North America in the second quarter of this year, with Europe and Asia following later. No pricing has been revealed at this time.

Source: LG

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentOfficeClassrooms4K UHDLGProjectors
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More