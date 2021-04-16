LG prepares for return to school and office with ProBeam projectors

The global pandemic has seen many business people and students working from home. As lockdowns ease, offices and schools are starting to reopen and LG is readying two projectors for release to help make boardroom and classroom presentations pop.

Both ProBeam models are reported capable of use during daylight hours thanks to peak brightness of 6,000 ANSI lumens and 3,000,000:1 contrast, and can throw at up to 300 diagonal inches. The DLP projectors have a laser light source rated for 20,000 hours of use, and support HDR10 content for rich, dynamic colors and deep blacks.

The BU60PST flavor boasts native 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, while the BF60PST unit maxes out at WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) resolution. Each can be cabled directly to an office or school network, or connected wirelessly, to tap into centrally delivered content, though there are two USB ports for plugging thumbdrives as well as screen sharing and mirroring capabilities.

A built-in Microsoft Office viewer allows for PowerPoint or Excel content to be served up without the need to hook up a laptop, and each projector packs two 5-W speakers for those times when only a video presentation will do.

"As offices and schools reopen, we expect there will be a growing demand for upgraded presentation tools after the Zoom era," said the company's Jang Ik-hwan. "Designed specifically for business and education environments, LG ProBeam projectors are adaptable solutions that can facilitate better communication and enhance productivity."

The new ProBeam additions are expected to be available in North America in the second quarter of this year, with Europe and Asia following later. No pricing has been revealed at this time.

Source: LG