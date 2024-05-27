LightBoks brings handmade wooden charm to the world of video projectors

While many projectors produce stunning images, the projectors themselves are often nothing much to look at. The LightBoks is out to change that, with a retro-classy solid wood body – and no, it's not made of cheap Ikea-esque pine.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the LightBoks is hand-built by Danish music accessories company Openhagen.

According to the firm, the device is the world's only wooden video projector. Buyers can choose between sustainably sourced wood combos of black-stained oak with walnut speaker grills, walnut with oak grills, and all-oak.

The LightBoks has a maximum 16:9 image size of 180 inches Openhagen

The LightBoks' cubic design allows it to be easily tipped 90 degrees to lie on one side, for the viewing of vertical videos such as those found on TikTok and Instagram. Openhagen states that the device offers a full-screen vertical display which is 3.5 times larger than that of any other projector, with no vertical black bars on either side of the main image.

The LightBoks can also be tipped onto its back, allowing it to project onto the ceiling … a potentially useful feature for people who like watching videos in bed.

As far as tech specs go, the LightBoks has a native resolution of 1080p with support for 4K content, and a projected picture size ranging from 42 to 180 inches at a distance of 1 to 5 meters (3.3 to 16.4 ft). It also features an integrated 5-watt stereo sound system, a luminance of 300 ANSI lumens, plus it can mirror content from Wi-Fi-connected iOS, macOS and Android devices (at a latency of 17 milliseconds).

The LightBoks is being offered in three wood combinations – all-oak is pictured here Openhagen

The projector additionally comes with the Netflix app preinstalled. Users can add apps for whichever other streaming services they choose.

The whole rig measures 18 cm high by 17.5 cm long by 17.5 cm wide (7.1 by 6.6 by 6.9 in), and tips the scales at a claimed 2.3 kg (5 lb). Optional extras include a carrying case, projector stand, and roll-up screen.

Assuming the LightBoks reaches production, a pledge of US$494 will get you one – the planned retail price is $899. There's more information in the video below.

LightBoks: The world's only wooden projector

