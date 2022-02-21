© 2022 New Atlas
Monoprice spins out feature-packed but affordable turntables

By Paul Ridden
February 21, 2022
Monoprice's Monolith belt-drive turntables pack Audio Technica cartridges, a built-in phono preamp and come with Bluetooth connectivity
Monoprice's Monolith belt-drive turntables pack Audio Technica cartridges, a built-in phono preamp and come with Bluetooth connectivity
Monoprice's Monolith belt-drive turntables feature a carbon fiber tonearm ending in either an AT-3600L or AT- VM95E phono cartridge
Monoprice's Monolith belt-drive turntables come with a built-in phono preamp, USB output and Bluetooth
Carefully removing a 12-inch vinyl record from its sleeve and placing it on a turntable platter to consume around 20 minutes of music before having to get up, flip it over and play the other side might seem a laborious pursuit in a landscape where a seemingly infinite number of tracks can be lined up using a smartphone, but vinyl record sales are on the rise.

Those new to getting in the groove will need to add a turntable to their wants list but likely won't want to fork out a small fortune for an audiophile-grade model from a top-tier brand. California-based etailer Monoprice has released three new units that balance a good mix of features with budget-friendly pricing.

The new Monolith line up starts with the US$199.99 600045 model, which comes with an Audio Technica AT-3600L Moving Magnet cartridge at the end of a straight carbon fiber tonearm with adjustable counterweight and anti-skating.

The belt-drive turntable rocks an aluminum platter, supports playback at 33.3 and 45 rpm, features cooked-in Bluetooth connectivity so that listeners can tap into wireless speaker convenience should they so wish, and there's a USB port too for cabling up the system to a computer and converting a vinyl collection into digital format using Audacity software.

Should your living room hi-fi amplifier lack a phono stage, the Monolith turntable can switch between phono preamp and line level output. This system comes in glossy black, and is supplied with a hinged dust cover.

The other two offerings share much with the 600045 model, but come with a much better cartridge – the AT-VM95E features an elliptical stylus (rather than a conical one) and is reported to offer "excellent channel separation and low distortion for outstanding tonal quality." The 600046 turntable is available in a walnut finish while the 600047 comes in glossy black. Both are priced at $249.99.

Source: Monoprice

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

