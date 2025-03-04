Dual-laser 4K projector gets bright and colorful in the home cinema

The world's top DLP projector brand has launched a dual-laser 4K projector that's aimed at installation pros as well as home cinema enthusiasts. The HCPro-4400 is designed to dominate with "unmatched clarity and vibrant color precision."

"The HCPro-4400 meets the need for a projector with flexible features to personalize content viewing while delivering higher brightness and contrast, HDMI 2.1 with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), dual laser, amazing 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy for the professional installation market and home cinema enthusiasts," said Optoma's Billy Harrison. "This new model brings a first-of-its-kind full suite of certifications including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode for unrivaled cinematic images at home."

Breaking those key points down, the projector features a dual-laser light engine that's reported capable of putting out 5,000 ISO lumens, which should mean decent visuals during daylight hours as well as in a darkened home theater. In fact, the projector sports ISF day and night display modes, and is reported calibration-ready – with 11-point RGB white balance, color management, and RGB gain/bias waiting in the wings to optimize the viewing experience.

The HCPro-4400 puts out 5,000 lumens and can throw 300-inch visuals with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and (later this year) a Filmmaker mode Optoma

This 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) DLP model has a throw ratio of 1.2:1 - 1.92:1 for big-screen content up to 300 diagonal inches – though you'd need to pull the unit back to 393.7 inches to go full tilt. There's 3.2-million:1 contrast too, plus Dolby Vision for per-frame image optimization and HDR10+ for enhanced dynamics and color.

Optoma says that a Filmmaker mode will be available from Q3, which tweaks the temperature, colors, contrast and motion settings to "preserve the director's creative intent." Right now though, movie watchers can look forward to 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, while setup flexibility is helped along by keystone correction, 1.6x zoom, and vertical/horizontal lens shift.

A pair of HDMI 2.1 ports are included for ultra-low latency performance (8.5 milliseconds). And while there are two 5-watt speakers included in the chassis, a single HDMI 2.0 port caters for Dolby Atmos passthrough over eARC (enhanced audio return) for "multidimensional sound" to an external soundbar or home theater audio gear.

The HCPro-4400 rocks dual 5-W speakers but can also be cabled to external audio gear via HDMI eARC or S/PDIF Optoma

The projector lacks built-in Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, but is compatible with the WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter for connection to WiSA-certified wireless speakers and a streaming stick could be plugged into one of those HDMI ports and powered by a nearby USB port.

The HCPro-4400 home cinema projector measures 19.61 x 13.03 x 6.73 in (498 x 331 x 171 mm), and weighs in at 20.2 lb (9 kg). It's available now for US$5,999.

