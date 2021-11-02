Optoma aims for lights-on movie watching with UHZ50 4K laser projector

Watching projected movies during the day or in well-lit rooms can be a bit of a wash out, but Optoma says that its latest 4K laser projector offers "vibrant, true-to-life visuals" at any time of the day, and even includes tech that will compensate for different colored walls.

"With the introduction of the Optoma UHZ50, we are bringing true 4K laser technology home to even more consumers by reducing overall costs without compromising the quality of their personal home entertainment experiences," said Product Manager at Optoma, Billy Harrison. "As consumers are seeking more home entertainment and content options that fit their unique needs whether they're gamers, streaming movies or viewing personal photos, we remain focused on delivering versatile and innovative solutions that take the home theater experience to new levels."

The UHZ50 employs DLP technology from Texas Instruments and Optoma's own DuraCore laser tech to deliver 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) images onto a wall or screen, with throw sizes ranging from 34.1 diagonal inches to 302.4. Brightness is rated at 3,000 lumens, which Optoma says should be good for daytime viewing, and contrast comes in at 2,500,000:1. Lifelike cinematic colors are promised thanks to support for HDR10 and HLG, and 100 percent of the Rec.709 and DCI-P3 color gamuts.

Gamers are treated to a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 4 milliseconds at 1080p resolution Optoma

The company says that home owners don't necessarily need to have a huge white wall or dedicated screen to enjoy movie nights with the family, as a handy Wall Color feature can be used to adjust for color accuracy depending on the shade of the surface that the image is being thrown onto.

Frame interpolation technology takes care of motion blur and image judder in fast-moving scenes, and the projector can display 3D content from sources such as Blu-ray players and games consoles. An enhanced gaming mode offers players a 16.7-ms response time at 4K/60 Hz, or 4 ms at Full HD/240 Hz.

Users are treated to three HDMI 2.0 ports, with one of those rocking eARC for ease of integration with external media sources, and two USB ports for media sticks. The projector can wirelessly receive videos and images over 5-GHz Wi-Fi from up to four mobile devices simultaneously thanks to Optoma's Creative Cast app. And the unit is also home to two 10-W speakers, though users can opt to cable the unit up to external audio systems via the 3.5-mm jack or S/PDIF port.

Elsewhere, the UHZ50 is reported capable of 24/7 operation, its light source is reckoned good for up to 30,000 hours, and there's four corner keystone correction and multi-point geometric correction for precise image adjustment, vertical lens shift for placement flexibility, and 1.3x manual zoom.

The Optoma UHZ50 is available now for US$2,799, and ships with a backlit IR remote.

Product page: UHZ50