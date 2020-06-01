© 2020 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Panasonic celebrates 55 years of Technics with limited turntable

By Paul Ridden
June 01, 2020
Panasonic celebrates 55 years ...
The Technics SL-1210GAE turntable is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide
The Technics SL-1210GAE turntable is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide
View 3 Images
The top panel is home to an anniversary badge with a unique serial number
1/3
The top panel is home to an anniversary badge with a unique serial number
The magnesium tonearm mounted on a traditional Technics gim
2/3
The limited edition SL-1210GAE turntable features a magnesium tonearm mounted on a traditional Technics gimbal
The Technics SL-1210GAE turntable is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide
3/3
The Technics SL-1210GAE turntable is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide
View gallery - 3 images

Technics has made many hi-fi products over its 55 years of existence but is perhaps best known for the iconic SL-1200 DJ turntable. Now parent company Panasonic has announced a special limited edition of the relaunched direct drive vinyl spinner to celebrate the brand's 55th anniversary.

The SL-1200 turntable was first introduced in 1972 and quickly gained favor among DJs, with hip-hop artists experimenting with the direct drive unit and developing novel scratching techniques (where the record would be moved back and forth on the platter and release it to resume its original playback speed). You could get versions of this turntable until 2010, when Panasonic announced an end to all direct drive turntable production, citing a decline in global demand for analog decks.

At IFA 2014 in Berlin, Panasonic relaunched Technics as a luxury hi-fi brand and the following year showed off a new direct drive motor assembly for an upcoming turntable. The Grand Class SL-1200G model subsequently broke cover at CES 2016, and more versions have followed since.

And next month the brand is releasing a limited edition turntable based on the SL-1200G called the SL-1210GAE. Just a thousand will be available worldwide, and if you're not fond of black then you may want to spin on – as pretty much everything here gets treated to a black color scheme. The top panel also gets an anniversary badge with a unique serial number so you can show your friends how lucky you are to own one.

The top panel is home to an anniversary badge with a unique serial number
The top panel is home to an anniversary badge with a unique serial number

The turntable features a coreless direct drive motor to eliminate rotation irregularities, with motor control coming courtesy of technology developed for Blu-ray players. The platter is made up of a brass top plate, a die-cast aluminum core platter and a solid rubber coating covering the whole of the rear surface, for rotation stability and vibration damping. That theme continues through to an aluminum cabinet that makes use of heavyweight-class rubber and a new zinc insulator with a soft gel-like material that's used in the flagship SL-1000R to isolate the unit.

A lightweight magnesium tonearm comes with the deck, Technics engineers will check and adjust the balance of each turntable at the factory, and there are gold-plated brass terminals used for optimum sound quality and ease of cable connection. Playback of 33.3, 45 and 78 rpm records is supported and the strobe light can be deactivated to limit listener distractions.

The SL-1210GAE is limited to just a thousand units worldwide, don't expect much change from US$5,000.

Source: Panasonic

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentPanasonicTurntablesHi-fiAudiophile
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More