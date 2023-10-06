© 2023 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Pro-Ject celebrates landmark Pink Floyd classic with special turntable

By Paul Ridden
October 06, 2023
Pro-Ject celebrates landmark Pink Floyd classic with special turntable
A stunning limited-edition tribute to Pink Floyd's eighth studio album, The Dark Side Of The Moon
A stunning limited-edition tribute to Pink Floyd's eighth studio album, The Dark Side Of The Moon
View 3 Images
A stunning limited-edition tribute to Pink Floyd's eighth studio album, The Dark Side Of The Moon
1/3
A stunning limited-edition tribute to Pink Floyd's eighth studio album, The Dark Side Of The Moon
The Dark Side Of The Moon turntable rocks a "prism" plinth with LED backlit rainbow, a heavy glass platter and a brand-new tonearm
2/3
The Dark Side Of The Moon turntable rocks a "prism" plinth with LED backlit rainbow, a heavy glass platter and a brand-new tonearm
The straight acrylic tonearm is mounted atop the rainbow, and ends in a special-edition cartridge
3/3
The straight acrylic tonearm is mounted atop the rainbow, and ends in a special-edition cartridge
View gallery - 3 images

To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd, Austrian hi-fi brand Pro-Ject has launched a special Artist Collection turntable – featuring a look designed to mimic the iconic album cover.

The eighth studio album from Brit rock legends was released on March 1, 1973, and has recently been (controversially) re-recorded as a solo project by Roger Waters. But it's the original masterpiece that provides the inspiration for the Pro-Ject Dark Side Of The Moon turntable – "our designers and technicians worked hard to capture the essence of the album artwork and funnel it into this beautiful tribute."

The striking vinyl spinner rocks a MDF plinth topped by a triangular plate that mimics the prism on the album art. A line of white hits the left side and a dimmable LED rainbow emerges from the right. The new low-resonance 8.6-inch acrylic tonearm with anti-skating mechanism sits on this rainbow section, and ends in a special-edition Pick it Pro cartridge that's been specifically tuned for this turntable.

The straight acrylic tonearm is mounted atop the rainbow, and ends in a special-edition cartridge
The straight acrylic tonearm is mounted atop the rainbow, and ends in a special-edition cartridge

A 10-mm-thick glass platter rests atop an aluminum sub platter on a stainless steel axle in a brass bushing, with the belt-drive system supporting playback at 33 and 45 rpm selected using a specially designed speed switch.

The Dark Side Of The Moon turntable joins other Artist Collection turntables dedicated to Metallica and The Beatles, and will be hand-built in Europe as a limited run for US$1,999 apiece. Cue the Money jokes.

Product page: The Dark Side Of The Moon turntable

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentTurntablesVinylRecordsAudiophileHi-fi
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!