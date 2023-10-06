Pro-Ject celebrates landmark Pink Floyd classic with special turntable

To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd, Austrian hi-fi brand Pro-Ject has launched a special Artist Collection turntable – featuring a look designed to mimic the iconic album cover.

The eighth studio album from Brit rock legends was released on March 1, 1973, and has recently been (controversially) re-recorded as a solo project by Roger Waters. But it's the original masterpiece that provides the inspiration for the Pro-Ject Dark Side Of The Moon turntable – "our designers and technicians worked hard to capture the essence of the album artwork and funnel it into this beautiful tribute."

The striking vinyl spinner rocks a MDF plinth topped by a triangular plate that mimics the prism on the album art. A line of white hits the left side and a dimmable LED rainbow emerges from the right. The new low-resonance 8.6-inch acrylic tonearm with anti-skating mechanism sits on this rainbow section, and ends in a special-edition Pick it Pro cartridge that's been specifically tuned for this turntable.

A 10-mm-thick glass platter rests atop an aluminum sub platter on a stainless steel axle in a brass bushing, with the belt-drive system supporting playback at 33 and 45 rpm selected using a specially designed speed switch.

The Dark Side Of The Moon turntable joins other Artist Collection turntables dedicated to Metallica and The Beatles, and will be hand-built in Europe as a limited run for US$1,999 apiece. Cue the Money jokes.

Product page: The Dark Side Of The Moon turntable