Roku takes streaming beyond the living room with first outdoor TV

Most of the outdoor gogglebox solutions we've seen over the years are either pricey or very pricey indeed. But now there's a relatively inexpensive option joining the patio party courtesy of Roku and Element Electronics.

Part of Element's Patio Series, model EP400AB55R is billed as the first outdoor Roku TV, and while it's not as gargantuan or tricked out as offerings from luxury brands like C Seed, it also doesn't come with a million dollar price tag. And it's even cheaper than a similar-sized Terrace TV introduced by Samsung in 2020.

The 55-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Outdoor Element Roku TV is of course built around the Roku OS streaming platform for access to thousands of shows, movies and videos from favorites like Netflix, Disney+, HBOmax, Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount+ and YouTube.

The TV supports HDR10 dynamic content, boasts 700 nits of brightness and features an anti-glare Direct View LED display panel with a refresh rate of 60 Hz for daytime or after-dark viewing.

The first Roku outdoor TV features a Direct View LCD panel topped by tempered safety glass Roku

That panel is housed within an IP55-rated weather-resistant metal frame and is topped by durable tempered safety glass to withstand the rigors of life on the outside of the home, with Roku noting that "this means maximum protection against anything from unexpected hail to a game of catch gone awry."

An operating temperature range of -4 °F to 104 °F (-20 °C - 40 °C) also means that folks can watch while baking in the summer heat or chilling in the hot tub on a winter's evening.

Other features of note include four HDMI inputs with ARC (Audio Return Channel) support, a built-in analog/digital TV tuner, integrated speakers "designed to cut through outdoor noise and maximize audio performance" and VESA mount compatibility.

The Outdoor Element Roku TV is on sale now for US1,299.99.

Product page: Model EP400AB55R